Jimmy A. Jones Releases Gripping New Novel, Silver Eyes On South Holston

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jimmy A. Jones

BLUFF CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed author Jimmy A. Jones announces the release of his latest novel, Silver Eyes on South Holston, a thrilling tale that spans centuries and delves into the dark legends of the Cherokee lands.Silver Eyes on South Holston weaves a gripping narrative that begins in 1826 with Black Fox, a Cherokee war chief tasked with banishing a rogue Daemon named Chivas to the Netherworld. Chivas, a bloodthirsty spirit with the ability to control nature, wreaks havoc on both white settlements and the Cherokee tribe, leading to a desperate and dangerous confrontation.Nearly two hundred years later, Lisa Smallwood, a determined woman from Bluff City, embarks on a quest for vengeance and unearths the legend of Chivas. Her journey, fueled by years of research and a burning desire for retribution, brings her face-to-face with ancient sorcery and a legacy of terror.Key Features:-It is an intricate blend of historical fiction and supernatural horror.-Richly detailed settings that bring Cherokee legends to life.-It is a compelling story of bravery, vengeance, and the supernatural.Jimmy A. Jones was born and raised in Bluff City, Tennessee, where he continues to live with his wife, Leslie, and youngest step-daughter, Jessica. By day, he builds and remodels houses, but by night and on weekends, he crafts captivating stories. Jones enjoys fishing, hunting, gardening, and spending time with his family. Silver Eyes on South Holston is his latest work, reflecting his deep connection to the region and its history.Silver Eyes on South Holston is available now in both paperback and e-book formats. Readers can purchase the book through major retailers such as Amazon Barnes & Noble, and directly from the publisher, Book Writing Pioneer.For More Information:To learn more about Silver Eyes on South Holston, click onAmazon now!

Jimmy A. Jones

Book Writing Pioneer

+1 423-202-8027

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.