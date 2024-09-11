Miningnewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Shares New Assay Results From Grey Fox Gold Deposit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
McEwen mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , an asset rich diversified Gold and silver producer in the Americas with a large exposure to copper through its McEwen Copper subsidiary, today provided new assay results from Grey Fox, currently a +1 million ounce gold deposit. The deposit is part of the Fox Complex in the Timmons region of Ontario, Canada, and is the next project in the company's growth pipeline.
Key assay highlights included hole 24GF-1471 (4.9 g/t Au over 6.4 m), hole 24GF-1474 (13.8 g/t Au over 2.4 m) and hole 24GF-1452 (9.8 g/t Au over 2.8 m). The assay results showed that the Gibson area of Grey Fox has good grading mineralization over mineable widths, with this mineralization close to existing underground infrastructure. Additionally, geological interpretations have created an exciting new exploration target that suggests that high grade Black Fox horizon style mineralization may exist below and adjacent to the Grey Fox deposit and could extend 3 km along trend towards the Black Fox Mine.
About McEwen Mining Inc.
McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing the share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. To learn more about the company, visit
