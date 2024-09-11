'Twisters' Brings Nature And Science To The Big Screen

MENAFN - 3BL) Twisters, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., and Amblin, is a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster. The filmmakers were committed to incorporating the latest climate and tornado science into this modern-day story.

The cast and crew were joined by real-life tornado experts throughout production to bring accurate science to the film. This included Kevin Kelleher, former director of the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma, who served as a technical consultant on Twisters as well as the original film. They were also advised by other scientific experts, including NRDC's Rewrite the Future team who consult across many Universal projects.

Researchers have found that tornado alley – the area of the central U.S. where tornadoes occur most frequently – has been expanding into more highly populated areas of the south-central and southeastern U.S. These changes are making tornadoes more difficult to predict and therefore more difficult for communities to prepare – a dynamic that moviegoers see play out in Twisters. The film partnered with the American Red Cross to support disaster relief efforts.

But it's not all doom and gloom. Filmmakers also worked to bring modern-day climate solutions into the film, with on-screen representation of Oklahoma's powerful wind industry – where wind energy accounts for more than 40% of total in-state electricity generation1.

Twisters and Universal also went beyond the script to engage audiences. This included creating an in-theater sustainability video featuring Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung to help inspire moviegoers in the weeks leading up to the release, as well as participating in the 2024 Hollywood Climate Summit .

Twisters was one of the first films to be greenlit under Universal's recently launched GreenerLight Progra , an initiative that aims to incorporate sustainability across the entire filmmaking process through development, production, and distribution.

Behind the scenes, Twisters had a dedicated sustainability team focused on reducing fuel, plastic, and waste. This included use of mobile batteries, grid ties, and solar-powered trailers to reduce the need for diesel generators, as well as a no-idling policy for cars and trucks. The team also donated excess food from catering, and set materials went to local organizations such as Habitat for Humanity.

Twisters received a Green Seal from the Environmental Media Association, which recognizes efforts in sustainable production.

