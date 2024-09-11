UAE MINISTRY OF INTERIOR's SECURE COMMUNITIES FORUM HOSTS INTERNATIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT MASTERCLASS ON CRYPTOCURRENCY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ABU DHABI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UAE OF INTERIOR'S SECURE COMMUNITIES FORUM ALONG WITH RABDAN ACADEMY, HOSTS THE INTERNATIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT MASTERCLASS ON CRYPTOCURRENCY, IN COLLABORATION WITH THE US DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY'S INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AND OTHERS



The UAE Ministry of Interior's Secure Communities Forum (MOI), in collaboration with Rabdan Academy, successfully concluded the International Law Enforcement Masterclass on Cryptocurrency, held from September 2nd to 4th, 2024.

This ground-breaking event brought together global law enforcement professionals to enhance their understanding of cryptocurrencies and their impact on global crime, underscoring the UAE's commitment to fostering international security and collaboration. Distinguished partners such as INTERPOL, the US Department of the Treasury's IRS Criminal Investigation, the UAE Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing, Mastercard, and Chainalysis contributed to the program, sharing their expertise and insights.



Cryptocurrencies have revolutionized the financial landscape, offering innovative solutions and opportunities across various sectors. However, their rapid adoption has also presented new challenges for global law enforcement agencies, as criminals increasingly exploit digital currencies to facilitate illicit activities, including money laundering, terrorism financing, and cybercrime. In light of these challenges, masterclasses such as this one are crucial to equip law enforcement professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to investigate and combat cryptocurrency-related crimes effectively.



The three-day masterclass featured a comprehensive program designed to train law enforcement officers with limited exposure to cryptocurrencies. It included lectures on blockchain technology, case studies from leading international agencies, and hands-on training sessions with advanced crypto-analytic tools. The event was attended by 90 in-person participants and over 400 virtual attendees, including representatives from the UAE Ministry of Interior, Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi Police, the UAE Ministry of Defence, and students from Rabdan Academy.



The masterclass culminated in a practical exercise on the final day, where participants were presented with hypothetical scenarios involving cryptocurrency-facilitated crimes. Working in groups, they developed investigation plans, identified key resources, and employed crypto-analytic tools from Chainalysis and Elliptic to simulate real-world investigations. The exercise highlighted the critical need for cross-agency collaboration and the importance of leveraging advanced technologies to stay ahead of emerging threats.



Lt. Colonel Dana Humaid, Director General of the Bureau of International Affairs, Ministry of Interior, praised the success of the masterclass, stating:

"This event marks a significant step forward in our collective efforts to combat the misuse of cryptocurrencies by criminal elements. The collaboration between the UAE Ministry of Interior, Rabdan Academy, and our esteemed international partners has been exemplary, and the insights gained from this masterclass will undoubtedly enhance the capabilities of law enforcement agencies worldwide. We are committed to continuing this collaboration and sharing the knowledge and tools developed here to support global security."



“Our most effective strategy against the illicit flow of cryptocurrency transactions relies on strong international collaboration with law enforcement partners and the private sector,” said IRS-CI Executive Director of Global Operations Policy & Support Mary Hammond. She adds,“This masterclass represents our shared commitment to exchanging valuable information and best practices among industry experts to dismantle criminal networks that utilize cyber-enabled technology to facilitate crimes. We look forward to strengthening our collective efforts through additional cross-agency and industry collaboration.”



Liat Shetret, Director of Global Policy and Regulation at Elliptic, stated:

"Effective cryptocurrency investigations require close collaboration between law enforcement and private sector experts. By leveraging the advanced tools and methodologies developed by companies like Elliptic, investigators can unravel complex crypto-facilitated crimes more efficiently. This partnership is crucial for staying ahead of evolving criminal tactics in the digital asset space."



Dr. Omer Ali Saifudeen, Assistant Dean, Graduate Affairs, Rabdan Academy, said:

“This International Masterclass demonstrated the need to demystify knowledge about cryptocurrencies for anyone involved in law enforcement, defense and national security matters. While the bulk of work needed to keep the world of cryptocurrencies safe is done by those dealing with regulation, financial investigations and financial intelligence, everyone has a part to play. It was especially heartening to see several pertinent topics on this topic being delivered by our very own Rabdan Academy faculty members as well as the support extended by all our amazing Rabdan staff who worked tirelessly to ensure the event ran smoothly.”



The Secure Communities Forum (SCF) is a pioneering international initiative set up by the UAE's MOI dedicated to enhancing public safety and community security through collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing. With a focus on building resilient and secure communities, SCF brings together leaders and experts from various sectors, including law enforcement, emergency response, public safety, and technology, to address critical security challenges. By facilitating dialogue, providing specialized training, and promoting best practices, SCF empowers communities and professionals worldwide to effectively respond to and mitigate emerging threats. Committed to inclusivity and preparedness, SCF emphasizes the importance of integrating the needs of diverse populations, including people of determination, into its security initiatives, ensuring that safety and security are accessible to all.



