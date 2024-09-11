Living Waters Inc Announces The Youth Mental Wellness Summit, 'Creating Safe Spaces For Young Voices To Be Heard'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Youth Mental Wellness Summit

LIVING WATERS INC

Living Waters: Youth Mental Wellness Summit

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a heartfelt commitment to addressing the mental needs of our youth, Living Waters Inc is thrilled to announce the 2024 Youth Mental Wellness Summit, set to take place on October 10, 2024. This virtual event, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM will honor World Mental Health Day with the theme "Creating Safe Spaces for Young Voices to Be Heard." Building on the success of the 2023 Black Youth Wellness Summit and the rescheduled "Let's Talk Youth Mental Health " event, this summit promises to offer a vital platform for young people to discuss their mental and emotional well-being.

Living Waters Inc will launch the #2024YOUTHMENTALWELLNESSSUMMIT to engage participants aged 14-21 from a broad spectrum of racial, ethnic, and economic backgrounds in a dynamic and interactive dialogue. This year's event is designed to create a supportive environment where these young voices can share their experiences and challenges. Experts in youth mental health, including a school-based practitioner, will be present to address questions and provide insights. The discussions will be guided by Ohavia Phillips, renowned media personality and host of The Oh Show, who will facilitate the conversations and ensure that young people's voices are heard and valued.

In North Carolina, the need for such a platform is particularly pressing. Recent data reveals that approximately 1 in 5 youth aged 12-17 experience a mental health disorder, while 30% of high school students report feeling persistently sad or hopeless. Alarmingly, North Carolina ranks 6th in the nation for youth suicide rates, underscoring the urgent need for accessible mental health resources and open dialogue.

The summit, held during a school day to accommodate students who face social and economic barriers, will see students from selected schools, including one in York, SC, participating in designated rooms with their teachers or administrators. This approach ensures that students who might otherwise be unable to join the conversation can engage meaningfully. Several high schools have already committed to participating, and attendees are expected to join from surrounding counties, other states, and even internationally.

The event aims to provide a safe and inclusive space for young people to express their thoughts on various topics, including violence and abuse, grief and loss, self-harm, social media, pressure to succeed, nutrition and mental wellness, stress and anxiety, and peer pressure. Licensed counselors and social workers will be available to offer support throughout the summit, ensuring that participants have access to the resources they need.

As an added incentive, the first seven schools registering with 10 or more students, or the first 100 youth to sign up, will receive gift bags and be eligible for a grand prize raffle. Registration is free but required.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Time: 9:00 -11:00 AM (Log in at 8:00 AM for Networking & Exhibitions)

Location: Virtual

Number of Attendees: 100-150

Registration:

For more information:

Visit online , call 704-944-3119, or email ...

About Living Waters Inc

Living Waters Inc is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to the growth and development of our most important asset,“the people”. Living Waters Inc is an independent link to faith-based communities to collaborate and partner with public and private sectors. For more than 20 years, Living Waters Inc has hosted conferences to engage researchers, clinicians, community members, the healthcare system, civic and community leaders, and key other takeholders to improve the well-being of children and families in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties.

JHILL

Living Waters

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.