Tata Technologies appoints Geena Binoy as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO)

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 10th September 2024: Tata Technologies, a leading global engineering and product development digital services company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Geena Binoy as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) w.e.f. September 10, 2024. Geena, already part of the Executive Leadership Team and currently responsible for global delivery for Digital Enterprise Solutions (DES), will be instrumental in driving Tata Technologies human resources strategy, focusing on talent supply chain and talent development, supporting the company’s ambitious growth plans. Geena's appointment underscores the company’s commitment to nurturing internal talent and providing them with growth opportunities. This leadership transition marks a new chapter in Tata Technologies people strategy, following the progress made under the stewardship of Mr. Pawan Bhageria, who has been instrumental in advancing the company’s human resources strategy over the past few years. As Pawan transitions to focus on scaling the company's education initiatives, we extend our sincere gratitude for his invaluable contribution.

In her new role, Geena will lead efforts to strengthen Tata Technologies culture of learning, innovation, and inclusivity, ensuring the talent ecosystem supports the company’s ambitious expansion. As the company continues to expand its global footprint and strengthen Its capabilities In the vehicle software area, Geena will focus on creating an environment that engages the next-gen vehicle software engineers that we are likely to onboard to drive the next phase of the company's growth. She will charter the HR strategy that enables the right culture and mindset needed for Tata Technologies ambitious growth plans.

Commenting upon this development, Warren Harris, CEO & Managing Director, of Tata Technologies, stated, “As we embark on a new phase of growth and innovation, our focus remains on fostering a culture that drives ambition and alignment throughout the organization. Under Pawan Bhageria's leadership, we have established a solid foundation, and with Geena's appointment, we are confident that our people strategy will be perfectly aligned with the next stage of our growth. Her leadership will be instrumental in ensuring our teams thrive and succeed in an increasingly dynamic global environment."

Excited about this new opportunity, Geena Binoy, CHRO, Tata Technologies, stated, “Stepping into this new role at Tata Technologies is a tremendous privilege. Our teams embody our company’s core values, serving as advisors to clients, mentors to our teams, and innovators within the business. I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Pawan to ensure our teams continue to grow, innovate, and deliver exceptional value for our clients.”

With over 30 years of experience in the manufacturing and technology sector, Geena brings a wealth of expertise to the role. Her proven track record in delivery excellence, customer value creation, and integrating strategic insights into HR practices will be crucial as Tata Technologies continues its journey of engineering a better world by empowering its people.







