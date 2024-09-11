Closure Of Tunnel At Al Rayyan Palace Interchange
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary northbound closure of the tunnel on Al Rayyan Palace Interchange at Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor to traffic coming from HIA towards Al Gharrafa from 2am to 7am on September 13 and 14.
The closure, that will be implemented in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, has been announced in order to enable maintenance works. Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the temporary closure and has requested all to follow them and abide by the speed limit to ensure safety.
