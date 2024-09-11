Visit Qatar Hosts Event For Brand Ambassador Barshim

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Visit Qatar hosted an honorary event Wednesday for its brand ambassador, Mutaz Barshim, for his achievements at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The special event was attended by Qatar chairman and Visit Qatar's Board of Directors chair HE Saad Bin Ali al-Kharji, and Visit Qatar CEO Eng Abdulaziz Ali al-Mawlawi.

Barshim secured the first medal for Qatar at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 by winning the bronze medal in Men's High Jump.

As a brand ambassador, he has been featured in several key campaigns, including Shop Qatar and Visit Qatar's stopover campaign.

During the honorary event, Visit Qatar and world champion Mutaz Barshim signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), extending their partnership for another year.

The MoU outlines Barshim's collaboration with Visit Qatar as a brand ambassador, including appearances at Visit Qatar events, collaborations on social media, and ongoing efforts to promote Qatar worldwide.

In a press statement, al-Mawlawi said:“Mutaz Barshim is the most decorated Qatari athlete in Olympic history. His exceptional athletic achievements reflect Qatar's growing aspirations on the global stage. We are honoured to have Barshim as a brand ambassador for Visit Qatar, as he represents Qatar's boundless potential.”

Qatar has rapidly emerged as a global sports hub over the past few decades. Visit Qatar aims to leverage Qatar's sporting legacy to increase collaborations and attract investment across the sports tourism market.

