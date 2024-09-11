Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates SEMICON® India 2024, Signaling India's Rise as a Global Semiconductor Hub

(MENAFN- PR HUB) SEMICON India 2024, the region’s premier semiconductor event, commenced today with a grand inauguration presided over by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Exposition Mart Ltd. (IEML) in Greater Noida. Organized by SEMI in partnership with Messe München India, MeitY, India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and Digital India, the event underscores India’s emergence as a global semiconductor powerhouse. SEMICON India 2024 brings leading global semiconductor industry companies to exhibit and present on addressing key challenges such as talent shortages, redesign, and sustainability concerns.



As part of its ongoing efforts to accelerate India's semiconductor growth, SEMI has officially launched its Workforce Development Program in India with a recent workshop on Semiconductor Manufacturing, held in partnership with ESSCI at IIT Delhi. The program emphasizes collaboration with educational institutions to create specialized curricula for semiconductor design roles and co-develop skill development initiatives. Addressing the global talent gap in the semiconductor industry, the launch aims to equip India’s robust engineering pipeline with the necessary skills to be job-ready for the fast-growing sector.



SEMICON India features additional SEMI programs to advance industry growth, such as Sustainability and Smart Manufacturing, supporting the favorable regulatory policies by the ISM and the Government of India and facilitating global investments to strengthen India's position in the industry. Representatives from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Karnataka, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu will showcase their vision and policies designed to attract significant investments and drive growth, further highlighting India's collective ambition to become a key player in the global semiconductor landscape.





In his address, Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the semiconductor industry’s critical role in India’s technological advancement and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the sector.



Echoing this sentiment, Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO, said, “India is on the path to becoming the next semiconductor powerhouse in Asia, and the stars are now aligned to create an ecosystem that enables growth for India and the world. With AI fueling global semiconductor demand, around 150 new fabs will be required to meet the industry’s ambitious $1 trillion target by 2030. India will need to achieve exponential growth to maximize its share, and SEMICON India will help to catalyze this market, augmenting ISM’s roadmap and favorable policies.”



“India is projected to face a workforce shortage of 250,000 to 300,000 professionals by 2027; upskilling India's raw talent to meet this demand is crucial, and global players have a vital role in this effort,” Manocha said. “In partnership with leading Indian institutions, SEMI aims to address this talent gap by equipping the future workforce with the necessary skills and expertise to thrive in the evolving semiconductor landscape."



“India Semiconductor Mission, Ministry of Electronics & IT, and Government of India are committed to a diversified and resilient semiconductor supply chain,” said ISM CEO Shri Akash Tripathi. “In the last 32 months, ISM has placed India in the semiconductor manufacturing map of the world, with four semiconductor manufacturing facilities coming up with a total investment of over USD 17 billion. With a very strong talent pipeline and strong resolve of GoI to support the development of the semiconductor industry in India, I am sure we will be successful in becoming a trusted partner in the global value chain of semiconductors in the coming years.”



SEMICON India 2024, co-located with electronica India and productronica India, features over 250 exhibitors, of which over 140 are international exhibitors, including global leaders such as SEMI, NXP, Foxconn, PSMC, Renesas, Tata Electronics, CG Power, Applied Materials and Cadence. Attendees will explore innovations in smart manufacturing, supply chain management, sustainability, and workforce development during the three-day event.





Program Sessions and Participating Companies



• Advanced Packaging – Experts will discuss how 2.5D and 3D integration enable chiplets to be optimized for different functions while highlighting the role of heterogeneous integration in developing next-generation devices for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and other demanding applications. Participating companies include AMD, Applied Materials, BESI, KLA and Western Digital.

• Design / EDA – This session will explore the march of technology in chip design and how tool vendors are evolving to equip designers with the capabilities needed to create and verify the next generation of chips. Participating companies include Breker Verification Systems, Cadence, Micron, Real Intent, Siemens and Synopsys.

• Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) – Speakers will delve into the latest advancements in FHE, focusing on advanced packaging techniques and healthcare applications while exploring market opportunities and the importance of environmental sustainability. Participating companies and organizations include Elephantech, ITC Packaging, MeitY, National Centre for Flexible Electronics, and Reddy Laboratories Ltd.

• Smart Manufacturing – This program will feature presentations showcasing real-world applications of technology areas like automation, data utilization with AI and machine learning, and digital twins, providing attendees with a clear path towards integrating them into their own operations. Participating companies include Ansys, Applied Materials, Lam Research, Micron and Tata Electronics.

• Smart MedTech – Experts will explore how advanced medical electronics and semiconductors are transforming patient care and healthcare supply chains, featuring insights into cutting-edge technologies and solutions for preventative care.

• Supply Chain Management – This session aims to provide a holistic overview of the current landscape, challenges, and opportunities in the semiconductor supply chain in India, featuring insights from industry leaders in device manufacturing, semiconductor equipment manufacturing, and materials providers. Participating companies include Applied Materials, Lam Research, Tata Electronics, and TechInsights.

• Sustainability – Experts will analyze sustainability vulnerabilities in the semiconductor industry, highlight existing resources that can be readily implemented, and explore innovative solutions to unsolved challenges. Participating companies and organizations include Applied Materials, Electramet, MeitY, and Merck.

• Workforce Development –This session will offer a comprehensive overview of semiconductor workforce development in India with insights from industry leaders, educators, and government officials. Participants will review and adapt successful global initiatives to the Indian context and explore potential partnerships with local educational institutions, government agencies, and NGOs. Participating companies and organizations include AICTE, Applied Materials, ESSCI, and Micron.

• In addition to the above, parallel sessions are planned themed around design ecosystem by Qualcomm, R&D for advanced packaging, and taxation regime of India.



For more details, please visit and connect with SEMI India on LinkedIn and X (#SEMICONIndia).





SEMICON India Organization and Partners



SEMICON India 2024 is organized by SEMI, the global industry association representing the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, in partnership with India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), and Messe München India, the Indian subsidiary of Messe München GmbH and a leading organizer of trade fairs in India. The SEMICON India 2024 program has been developed in partnership with the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) and with support from the India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA) and India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA).





About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members’ business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit , contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.



About ISM

ISM was established on December 15, 2021, under the Digital India Corporation following the approval of the Union Cabinet chaired by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. It is the nodal agency for the Semicon India Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India with an outlay of ~USD 10 Bn. The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) has been advancing India's strategies to develop a robust semiconductor and display ecosystem.

