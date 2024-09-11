Azerbaijan's Wine Industry: Rich Legacy And Bright Future Ahead

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Few realize just how entwined wine and history are
in Azerbaijan. Exploring its vineyards-from the lush foothills of
the Caucasus to the shores of the Caspian Sea-reveals a side to
this country that many travelers do not expect.
With a winemaking tradition that dates back
millennia, Azerbaijan offers a blend of ancient viticulture and
modern innovation that is increasingly gaining international
recognition.
In recent years, the Azerbaijani wine scene has blossomed.
Today, more than 15 wineries operate across the country, supported
by a burgeoning wine route. Most vineyards now offer tastings and
tours, allowing visitors to explore the rich history of winemaking
in Azerbaijan-a history shaped by centuries of settlers, invaders,
and changing regimes. This ancient tradition is more than just a
cultural artifact; wine tourism is recognized globally as a
powerful tool for promoting local winemaking. For Azerbaijan, it is
also an engine for expanding vineyards, increasing production, and
diversifying export markets.
A Drop of History: Azerbaijan's Ancient Wine
Culture
While no one knows for sure where winemaking originated, fingers
have long pointed to the southern foothills of the Caucasus
Mountains, between the Black and Caspian seas. Here, excavations
have found wine residue in jars dating back to the Stone Age. Among
some of the oldest finds are those discovered at sites along
Azerbaijan's Arpachay River, in the Sharur region of Nakhchivan.
Fragments of presses and fermentation vats suggest wine was made
here as far back as 6,000 years ago. Before Azerbaijan was the
'Land of Fire', it was clearly the country of vino.
Aficionados (Enthusiasts) of the local wine scene argue it still
is, though it wasn't until German settlers arrived in the early
19th century that modern winemaking took shape here. They founded
Helenendorf (now Goygol) in what was then Russian-occupied
Azerbaijan, planted vineyards, and started the first wine company
here in 1860. It still survives today, having outlasted the Soviet
expulsion of Germans during World War II.
In the Soviet era, Azerbaijan's production increased
dramatically, though often favoring low-quality sweet wines. The
republic was one of the USSR's top wine producers with brands such
as the 'Aghdam' port-style fortified wine becoming extremely
popular throughout the Soviet Union. Even one of the famous wine
regions was Garabagh, especially Aghdam and Fuzuli. Production
reached a peak in 1984 when over 2 million tonnes of grapes were
harvested in Azerbaijan from some 275,000 hectares of vineyards,
thus making winemaking the republic's most profitable industry.
However, Gorbachev's anti-alcohol campaign, beginning in May 1985,
led to the destruction of most of the vineyards so that after
Azerbaijan regained its independence in 1991, it took another
decade before it was able to start rebuilding its wine industry
Wine's third wave arrived in the early 2000s. Wide-scale
vineyard replanting was undertaken, experts were brought in to
cultivate international grapes, and indigenous varieties, such as
Madrasa (red) or Bayan Shira (white), are now being made into
drier, more modern wines, not the old sweet stuff churned out for
Soviet palates. It's a story and history that slowly unravels as
you head inland from the Caspian coast.
The Rise of Wine Tourism in Azerbaijan
Wine tourism, also known as enotourism, oenotourism, or
vinitourism is a relatively young sector in Azerbaijan, but its
potential is immense. Globally, wine tourism generates billions of
euros annually in countries like Italy, France, and Spain, and
Azerbaijan is now positioning itself within this lucrative market.
Since 2019, the government has been part of the international Iter
Vitis network, which connects wine routes across 20 countries. The
Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) has been instrumental in developing
the Iter Vitis Azerbaijan wine route, which was recognized
internationally for its rapid development in 2021 and 2022.
Oenotourism has been further bolstered by the annual Wine and
Grape Festival in Shamakhi, a joint effort by the State Tourism
Agency and local authorities. Held at the Shirvan Sherablari winery
complex in the village of Meysari, the festival is now in its third
year, drawing thousands of visitors, including international
tourists and representatives from over twenty wineries. The
festival not only showcases wines from across the country but also
highlights the revival of winemaking in liberated territories such
as Tug in the Khojavend District.
Azerbaijan's winemaking future looks promising, especially in
regions like Garabagh, where the soil and climate are particularly
favorable. As demining efforts continue and vineyards are
re-established, the total vineyard area is expected to exceed
23,000 hectares, with grape production potentially reaching 300,000
tonnes annually. The contemporary "State Program for the
development of winemaking in the Republic of Azerbaijan in
2018–2025," initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, outlines ambitious
goals to boost grape production by a third and increase wine
exports fivefold by 2025. However, challenges such as the COVID-19
pandemic have slowed progress.
As Azerbaijan strengthens its position on the international wine
tourism map, the combination of its rich history, cultural
heritage, and modern winemaking practices promises to attract more
wine enthusiasts from around the world. With continued investment
and promotion, Azerbaijan is poised to become a significant player
in the global wine industry, offering travelers a unique journey
through centuries of viticulture.
Azerbaijan's wine tourism is not just about tasting fine
wines-it's an immersive journey into the country's history and
culture. As efforts to revitalize winemaking in regions like
Garabagh continue, and as initiatives such as the Iter Vitis route
gain international traction, Azerbaijan is poised to become a top
destination for wine lovers. With an eye on the future and a deep
respect for its past, the country is embracing its identity as both
an ancient and modern winemaking hub!
