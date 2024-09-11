Qatar energy expands fleet with USD8B deal for 6 new LNG carriers

(MENAFN) On Monday, Qatar announced a major expansion of its fleet by signing an agreement with the state-owned China Shipbuilding Corporation to build six additional giant liquefied natural (LNG) carriers. This latest deal increases the total number of carriers ordered under Qatar Energy’s fleet expansion program to 128. The new carriers will be QC-Max models, renowned as the largest tankers ever built, each with a capacity of 271,000 cubic meters. According to the statement, these state-of-the-art tankers are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2031.



The fleet expansion is part of Qatar Energy's broader strategy to strengthen its position in the global LNG market, particularly through the North Field expansion project. This ambitious project aims to significantly increase the country's gas liquefaction capacity from 77 million tons per year to 142 million tons by 2030. With this agreement, Qatar Energy has now ordered a total of 24 QC-Max supertankers, amounting to approximately USD8 billion in value. This expansion underscores Qatar Energy’s commitment to bolstering its LNG export capabilities and maintaining its leading role in the global energy sector.



