Iran’s Kordestan employs workforce of 9,212 individuals in apiaries

(MENAFN) According to a provincial official, Kordestan, located in western Iran, employs a workforce of 9,212 individuals in its apiaries. The region is home to 7,431 active apiaries, reflecting a significant local industry dedicated to beekeeping. This figure highlights the scale of beekeeping operations in Kordestan and underscores the importance of this sector to the province’s agricultural economy.



On a national level, honey production statistics show that Iran's per capita honey production stands at 1.415 kilograms, as reported by an official from the Agriculture Ministry. Meanwhile, Mohammad-Ebrahim Hassan-Nejad, the deputy minister for livestock products, stated that the per capita honey consumption in Iran is slightly lower at 1.397 kilograms. Additionally, Hassan-Nejad revealed that there are 155,000 people employed in the country’s apiaries, which are spread across 94,932 apiaries, emphasizing the sector's substantial employment impact.



Iran is recognized as the third-largest honey producer globally, according to data from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). This ranking highlights Iran's significant role in the international honey market. To further bolster the industry, Mokhtar Mohajer, chairman of the Animal Science Research Institute, has suggested that honey production per colony should be increased by three to four kilograms. This recommendation aligns with the goals set forth in the Seventh National Development Plan (2022-2026), which aims to enhance honey yields based on the country's diverse plant life and pasture areas.



In terms of related products, Iran also produces substantial quantities of by-products from its beekeeping activities. Annually, the country generates 8,300 kilograms of royal jelly, 406 tons of pollen, 2,536 tons of beeswax, 247 tons of propolis, and 3,917 grams of bee venom. These figures reflect the comprehensive nature of Iran’s beekeeping industry and its contribution to both domestic and international markets.

