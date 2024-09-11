Two Teenagers Burn Down Mi-8 Helicopter In Russia - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 11, two teenagers entered the territory of the airport in the city of Noyabrsk, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District of the Russian Federation, and burned down an Mi-8 helicopter.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Baza Telegram .

“13-year-old Timur and 14-year-old Sasha got into the protected area through a hole in the fence. They escaped through this hole. Now the boys are in the hospital under guard,” the message says.

It is specified that the helicopter burned down almost completely - only the tail remained.

It is alleged that the boys received the task to set fire to the helicopter via Telegram. For this, they were allegedly promised 5 million rubles (USD 55,000). According to the newspaper, the teenagers said that the other day they also burned down a cell tower, for which they were paid about USD 300.

When the helicopter was being set on fire, the boys were careless and suffered burns on their faces. So, after running away from the airport, the schoolchildren called an ambulance. The medics took the arsonists to the hospital.

It is also noted that the father of one of the students is now“serving in the military operations”, as Russia calls the full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, at the beginning of the year, a 16-year-old resident of Dagestan was arrested in Chelyabinsk, Russia, who is accused of attempting to set fire to a Su-34 military aircraft at the Shagol airfield.