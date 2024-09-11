Gartex Texprocess India New Delhi Wrapped Up With A Spectacular Turnout Of 11,916 Visitors

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 11th September 2024: Attracting B2B visitors from 311 Indian cities and 29 countries, Gartex Texprocess India New Delhi edition concluded on a positive note satisfying the exhibitor and visitors. The visitor profile was a diverse mix of apparel brands and labels, export houses, garment manufacturers, boutique owners, buying houses, design studios, textile mills and more creating an ultimate blend of B2B professionals from the textile value chain.



The 11th edition of Gartex Texprocess India concluded on a high note with an advanced and exceptional showcase of textile technology and product solutions that will give a further boost to the textile manufacturing in India. The product showcase included garment and textile manufacturing machineries, variety of denim apparel manufacturing value chain, fabrics, trims, accessories as well as advanced digital and screen-printing solutions. The enthusiasm of the exhibitors and visitors was evident across the show days with crowded booths and aisles.



Gartex Texprocess India was organised for the first time at state-of-the-art expo center - Yashobhoomi, New Delhi and the overall exhibitors and visitors expressed their satisfaction for the footfalls, visitor enquiries and networking. Interested to participate in the next edition of the show, Mr Mukund Agarwal, Business Head of Baba Textile Machinery, expressed: "We have taken this platform as an opportunity to showcase and launch our latest Embroidery machine offering highest speed in the industry right now. We are also showcasing three coding devices which one of the first displays in Delhi-NCR. We are happy that Gartex Texprocess India has given us the opportunity to showcase such good quality machines and we are looking forward to participate in the next year as well." First time participant, Mr Vanraj Vanawala, Owner, SP Laces, shared: "My experience at Gartex Texprocess India was nice. This was my first exhibition and I have learned many things. I am happy that the expo has given me a lot of new buyers, new learning, I met different designers and people. I am planning to come to the Mumbai edition as well given the positive response here."



Offering data solutions, Mr Rahul Mahajan, Head - Sales and Marketing for Datatex Asia Pacific, expressed: "Datatex is a software solutions company, we offer textile and apparel industry-specific solutions for the entire value chain of yarn, fabric and apparel manufacturing. Our solutions are being used globally across 45 countries. We have participated in the previous editions of Gartex Texprocess India and at this edition we have received better footfall and very good enquiries. We hope we will be able to convert them in the coming few days and I look forward to the next edition of Gartex where we can represent ourselves once again." Mr Pratik Mehta General Manager, True Colors Group stated: "Participating in Gartex Texprocess India 2024, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi - which is a new location, we are excited with the change that has been brought about by organising team. Gartex Texprocess India New Delhi has been a very good platform for us to exhibit our products and our presence in the market. We have a very high regard for the show and the visitor footfall is very good and we hope that it gets better and better." Commenting on the experience, Mr Pankaj Singh, Vice President, Ginni International Ltd shared: "We are denim and fabric supplier mill. We are working from the last 20 years in the denim fields and we are specialist in the knit fabrics and overdyed fabrics. Gartex Texprocess India New Delhi has very good footfalls and is crowded this year. We will participate in full spirit and look forward to the good work towards the show." Involved in denim business for more than 25 years, Mr Chandrakant, Raymond UCO: "Here we meet our customers, brands retailers and domestic trade players so it is kind of an interaction and we showcase lot of new things most of the people come, see and share their feedback. It is beneficial for both the trade and trade partners. Overall it is a good platform to be at."



The sessions led by the industry experts, resulted in interesting exchange of facts and figures from the Indian and global scenario. The experts at various sessions on Gartex Talks discussed about the how Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are shaping the Indian textile industry from across the textile value chain. Besides these, the discussions on growing activewear revolution were also in focus. The Denim Talks on day two engaged the attendees in an interesting session. Talking about sustainability and the landscape if Indian industry, speaker of the session Mr Aamir Akhtar Group President and CEO, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, shared: "Over the years we have seen organised business taking over denims and now you will find organised retail which is coming in a very different way. The consumer experience has dramatically changed. Today is the best time we have in the country. Indian industry is going through a fundamental shift, as the industry is now being driven by the organised players after a long time. Indian ecosystem now is under disruption and it is due to the global brands and retailers who are driving the industry." He also discussed about the UN Sustainable Development Goal No. 12 which focuses on Responsible Consumption and Production. He explained that a lot of work has been done in the textile industry for saving water and energy to reducing the carbon footprint as well as chemical footprint through various processes involved in textile manufacturing like: dyeing, weaving, processing and finishing."



Gartex Texprocess India is a leading exhibition in the textile manufacturing technology segment with featured zones of Fabrics and Trims Show & Screen Print India – Textile and collocated show - The Denim Show. The show is jointly organised by MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fair India Pvt Ltd. Gartex Texprocess India Mumbai will be held from 22 – 24 May 2025 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

User :- Viral Parekh

Email :...