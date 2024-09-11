ACWA Power and SEWA sign deal for Sharjah’s first Independent Water Project

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Sharjah, United Arab Emirates; 4 September 2024: Saudi-listed ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company, leader in energy transition and first mover into green hydrogen, today signed an agreement with Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) to develop Sharjah’s first Independent Water Project (IWP) that will help meet the increasing demand for potable water in the emirate.

The Hamriyah IWP will be developed using seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) technology. The plant will generate nearly 272,000 cubic metre per day (m3/day) of desalinated water by Q2 2027. Upon reaching full operations in Q3 2028, the plant’s capacity will reach 410,000 m3/day of desalinated water that will result in potable water sufficient for 1.4 million people.



His Excellency Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi, Director General of Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) said: “The signing of the agreement to establish a water desalination plant in Al Hamriyah with one of the largest specialist companies in this field aligns with the plan to develop the water sector system in the Emirate of Sharjah. It is considered one of the largest investments in water at the emirate level, utilising the latest technologies. The new plant will operate using the reverse osmosis system for water desalination and includes the latest post-treatment, filtration, and disinfection technologies. The project will increase water production capacity, adding a storage capacity of 90 million gallons, in addition to consuming no more than 3.2 kilowatts per hour to produce one cubic metre of water.”

Remarking on the agreement, Marco Arcelli, Chief Executive Officer of ACWA Power, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with SEWA on this landmark project, bringing our total portfolio in the UAE to eight projects in both power and water. This project reinforces ACWA Power’s indisputable global leadership in water desalination, and we look forward to bringing our extensive experience in low-carbon intensive RO desalination to the emirate of Sharjah, providing an end-to-end solution to meet growing demand for clean and affordable water.”



SEWA operates under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to implement a specific water strategy. This strategy aims to enhance water security, meet the needs of comprehensive development according to the highest quality standards, and ensure the sustainability of access to clean water for consumers across the emirate.

SEWA's water strategy includes governing its operations to ensure increased efficiency and enhanced capabilities through coverage, availability, storage, and water quality. This encompasses using the latest satellite survey technologies to detect water leaks in main and sub-lines, identifying the number of leaks monitored within subscriber sites, implementing new projects for transmission and distribution lines, and modernising water networks, pumping stations, and water tanks to improve the operational efficiency of the network and increase water storage capacity.

ACWA Power’s scope for the project includes the design, build, own, operations and maintenance of the plant. The site has existing shared intake and outfall facilities.

ACWA Power is the largest private operator of water desalination plants in the world, with a robust portfolio of 19 water desalination projects that are operational, under construction or in advanced development. The company utilises pioneering technologies and integrates clean energy to fuel water desalination, which has been partially installed in several regional mega projects such as Taweelah RO, Rabigh 3, Jubail 3A IWP (Jazlah), Umm Al Quwain IWP, and Shuaibah 3 IWP.

ACWA Power has a portfolio of 8 million cubic metres of desalinated water per day.





