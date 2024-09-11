Two Airports Closed As Russia Reports Drone Attack On Murmansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The authorities in Russia's Murmansk region reported a drone attack this morning, and two airports have temporarily stopped operating.

That is according to the Telegram Astra , which refers to Governor of the Murmansk Region Andrey Chibis , Ukrinform reports.

"Enemy drones are raiding our region. Please understand the number of restrictions that we have to introduce. Air defense works to destroy enemy drones. Please trust official sources of information and be vigilant," Chibis told the region's residents.

Because of this, two airports have been closed in the region - in the regional center of Murmansk and the city of Apatity.

According to the Telegram channel Baza , three unknown drones were spotted in the Severomorsk area where the main naval base of the Russian Northern Fleet is located. After that, flight restrictions were imposed on the entire Kola Peninsula.

Illustration photo

