Memorial Commemorating Tragedy Of Crimean Tatar People Unveiled In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A memorial dedicated to the tragedy of the Crimean Tatar people was unveiled in Kyiv within the framework of the Fourth Summit of the International Crimean Platform.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky posted this on , Ukrinform saw.

The President noted: "Crimea is not just a territory. It is a part of our soul, a land where our people lived in peace and harmony with their culture, language, and traditions."

"We are not merely fighting for the return of Crimea; we are fighting for the restoration of justice and the chance for every Crimean to return to their homeland, their Crimea, free from Russia and fear," Zelensky stressed.

Today, within the framework of the Fourth Summit of the International Crimean Platform, "we are unveiling a Ukrainian national memorial dedicated to commemorating the tragedy of the Crimean Tatar people. And one day, a similar memorial will undoubtedly appear in our free Crimea," the Head of State announced.

of" in

As Zelensky noted, "we are confident that Crimea will be free. This is our shared mission, and the whole world stands with Ukraine in this struggle today."

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the Crimean Platform is an international coordination mechanism initiated by Ukraine to return the Crimean issue to the agenda, protect human rights in Crimea and promote the de-occupation of the peninsula, strengthening European and global security.

This year Crimean Platform summit is held on Wednesday, September 11.