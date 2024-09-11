Annual Inflation In Azerbaijan Disclosed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
From January to August 2024, Azerbaijan saw an increase in the
consumer price index (CPI) of 101.3% compared to the same period
last year. The CPI for food products, beverages, and tobacco
increased by 100.1%, while non-food products and paid services
provided to the population rose by 101.3% and 103%, respectively,
Azernews reports citing the State Statistics
Committee.
In August 2024 alone, the CPI rose by 103.5% compared to August
2023. The CPI for food products, beverages, and tobacco was up by
103%, non-food products by 101.8%, and paid services by 105%.
Compared to the previous month, the overall CPI in August increased
by 100.4%, while the CPI for food, beverages, and tobacco remained
stable at 100%.
Changes in Food Prices
Several food products saw significant price increases in August.
These included long and round rice, beef and mutton, sausage
products, butter, olive oil, lemon, cucumber, garlic, onion, and
potato. Meanwhile, prices fell for flour, buckwheat, eggs,
sunflower and corn oils, apples, pears, plums, peaches,
watermelons, hawthorns, pumpkins, sweet peppers, eggplants, green
beans, and table beets. There were no notable changes in the prices
of other food products.
Non-Food Goods and Paid Services
The CPI for non-food goods in August was 100.1% compared to July
2024. Increases were seen in the prices of items such as sawn
timber, bricks, cement, and jewelry. Prices for other non-food
items showed no significant changes.
For paid services, the CPI rose by 101.3% compared to the
previous month. Price hikes were observed in carpet cleaning
services, internet services, and international passenger
transportation services by air to countries outside the CIS.
Conversely, a decrease was noted in air transport services to CIS
countries. Other paid services saw no substantial price
changes.
These figures reflect the broader economic trends in Azerbaijan,
highlighting fluctuations in the costs of essential goods and
services over the past months.
