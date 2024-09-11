Khaled Mahmud Resigns As BCB Director Amid Political Shift: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmud resigned from his position as Director of the Bangladesh Board (BCB) on Wednesday, says a report.

Mahmud, who was first elected as a director in 2013 after defeating Gazi Ashraf Hossain, served three consecutive terms in the role. However, his latest term was cut short due to shifts in the country,

The change in the political landscape has reverberated across the BCB, leading to Mahmud's resignation. These changes also come in the wake of former BCB president Nazmul Hassan stepping down from his position, which has triggered broader changes within the board, reported Cricbuzz.

Throughout his tenure, Mahmud made notable contributions to Bangladesh cricket. He served as the chairman of BCB's game development committee for many years, overseeing the development of the country's young talents.

One of the crowning achievements under his leadership was Bangladesh's Under-19 team clinching the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2020.

Beyond his role as a director, Mahmud also acted as the interim head coach and team manager of the Bangladesh national cricket team on multiple occasions.

Mahmud's resignation is part of a broader exodus of board members, with several other directors also stepping down, including Jalal Yunus, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury, and Naimur Rahman.