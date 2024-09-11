Russian Bases, Ammunition Depot Hit Near Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Russian bases and their ammunition depot have been hit in the village of Melekine near Mariupol, captured by the Russian army.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the Mariupol mayor, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Melekine. The details of the explosion: an ammunition depot hit. Detonation lasted from 03:40 to 05:00. Two recreation centers of the occupiers were hit. Now they are driving away the dead and wounded," Andriushchenko wrote.

He noted that the and military had blocked the village and the highway.

"According to our sources, the number of incapacitated occupiers has reached over 20," the mayor's adviser said.

Illustration photo

