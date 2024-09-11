Energy Facilities In Four Ukraine's Regions Attacked Over Past Day
Date
9/11/2024 7:17:46 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russians attacked energy facilities in Donetsk, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
This is according to the Ministry of Energy , Ukrinform reports.
"Throughout the day, the Russians attacked energy facilities in Donetsk, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv regions," the report says.
In particular, several substations in Kharkiv region and an overhead line in Poltava region were de-energized.
At the same time, yesterday, energy workers restored power supply to 10,913 consumers who were cut off amid hostilities and due to technical malfunctions. In total, 530 settlements remain in blackout this morning amid hostilities and technical malfunctions.
Read also:
G7 envoys say competent independent experts
at Ukrenergo critical
to energy security
According to the Ministry of Energy, as of the morning, September 11, as a result of hostilities, more than 136,000 consumers remain in blackout in Donetsk region, 3,700 – in Zaporizhzhia region, 6,200 – in Sumy region, 39,600 – in Kharkiv region, 1,300 – in Chernihiv region.
More than 3,200 consumers are cut off power supply in Kherson and over 25,000 in Kherson region.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, 827 consumers remain without electricity due to technical malfunctions.
MENAFN11092024000193011044ID1108661610
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.