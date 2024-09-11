Energy Facilities In Four Ukraine's Regions Attacked Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russians attacked energy facilities in Donetsk, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

This is according to the of Energy , Ukrinform reports.

"Throughout the day, the Russians attacked energy facilities in Donetsk, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv regions," the report says.

In particular, several substations in Kharkiv region and an overhead line in Poltava region were de-energized.

At the same time, yesterday, energy workers restored power to 10,913 consumers who were cut off amid hostilities and due to technical malfunctions. In total, 530 settlements remain in blackout this morning amid hostilities and technical malfunctions.

According to the Ministry of Energy, as of the morning, September 11, as a result of hostilities, more than 136,000 consumers remain in blackout in Donetsk region, 3,700 – in Zaporizhzhia region, 6,200 – in Sumy region, 39,600 – in Kharkiv region, 1,300 – in Chernihiv region.

More than 3,200 consumers are cut off power supply in Kherson and over 25,000 in Kherson region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, 827 consumers remain without electricity due to technical malfunctions.