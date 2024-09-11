Black Widow Drone Approved For Delivery To AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense of Ukraine has codified and approved a new domestically produced drone-bomber called Black Widow for delivery to the of Ukraine.

This is according to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and approved for delivery to the military an unmanned aerial system called Black Widow. These are tactical-level drones. An experienced pilot can use them both day and night," the message reads.

Self-propelled stretchers:unmanned transporter approved for use by Ukraine's Army

According to the press service, the reusable quadcopter can also operate in the FPV strike format. Also, the relatively low price of one drone allows it to be used this way. Made in a single-use format, the Black Widow copter can carry an enhanced explosive charge.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and approved for use in the military a defensive fragmentation grenade and a remote-action hand grenade.