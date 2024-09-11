The BIBF Provides Scholarships to Outstanding Students to Join the Data Science & Business Analytics Bachelor's Degree Programme

(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama – 9th September: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) organised a signing ceremony to provide scholarships for outstanding students to join the Data Science and Business Analytics bachelor's degree programme. This prestigious programme is awarded by the University of London and academically directed by the renowned London School of Economics (LSE), which is among the top 10 universities in the UK.

The scholarship agreements were signed by the selected students and their respective guardians, with the presence of Dr. Haifa Khalaf, Head of the Academic Centre at the BIBF, alongside members of the executive management team and the Academic Centre team.

The students were selected from over 200 applicants for this future-oriented programme, which presents valuable career opportunities in both local and global job markets.

On this occasion, Dr. Haifa Khalaf congratulated the scholarship recipients, stating, "In response to the growing global demand for jobs related to data science one of the fastest-growing fields globally, this programme has been introduced to bridge the skills gap in data analysis within the Bahraini market and prepare students for a rewarding career in a highly sought-after field.

She added, "We are proud of our scholarship recipients, who will play a crucial role in shaping Bahrain's future job market. Their contributions in data science will be vital for informed decision-making across various sectors. We wish them all the best in their studies as they strive to achieve their goals and enhance Bahrain's reputation on the global stage."





