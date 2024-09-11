UNRWA Launches The 2024-2025 Academic Year In The West Bank Amidst Increasing Insecurity

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) EAST JERUSALEM / PNN /



On 9 September, around 45,000 Palestine Refugee students began their school year in 96 operated by UNRWA across the West Bank,including East Jerusalem.

Acting Director of UNRWA Affairs in the West Bank, Roland Friedrich, joined students and teachers at the UNRWA Jenin Boys' School on their first day to celebrate the beginning of the new school year.

“UNRWA students across our schools in the West are returning to class today. In Jenin, Tulkarem and other places in the northern West Bank, this comes after nearly ten days of violence and destruction. Palestine Refugee children are among the most vulnerable, witnessing prolonged exposure to violence, fear,and uncertainty,” Friedrich said.

“All Palestinian children have the right to go to school and to learn in a secure and dignified environment. UNRWA schools provide safe spaces to refugee children that are essential to support learning and emotional and social wellbeing. Upholding the right of children to education is a key priority for UNRWA. As the new school year begins, Palestine Refugee children must be protected and must feel confident in their future. All refugees must be able to access UNRWA services without fear,” he added.

This past year, the UNRWA Education Programmein the West Bank faced significant challenges due to the war in Gaza and subsequent Israeli Security Forces (ISF) operations, particularly in northern refugee camps. Despite these adversities, the students and staff showed remarkable resilience. As the new academic year begins, UNRWA schools in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are preparing for another difficultyear amid ongoing instability.

UNRWA's Education Programme has implemented a robust preparedness plan for the 2024-2025 academic year.“The plan prioritizes the safety and security of the most affected schools and responds to the emergency situation facing these schools so that students can learn in a safe environment,” said Muaweyah Amar, Chief of the Field Education Programme.

UNRWA has provided schools in areas of heightened violence with personal protective equipment, additional personnel and essential food and water supplies. Special facilities have also been established in three schools in Jenin Camp to ensure proper safety and support for students' psychosocial needs.

UNRWA schools in the West Bank will launch a digital learning project as part of its digitalization strategies, providing 1,400 tablets to 15 schools, installing interactive boards, and connecting 73 schools with Wi-Fi.

UNRWA upholds its commitment to providing quality education to Palestine Refugees. The safety, education, and psychosocial well-being of students and staff remains among the Agency's top priorities.



