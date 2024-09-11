PPP MENA Forum Sparks Innovation and Cross-Border Collaboration

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) Dubai, UAE – The 4th PPP MENA Forum kicked off today, bringing together senior PPP regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the Middle East and North Africa. Held at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai, the event began with an insightful welcome address by Great Minds Event Management, followed by opening remarks from Nasser Massoud, WAPPP Chair for Social Sector PPPs Chapter, UAE.

The forum's opening session, a cross-country panel discussion, set the stage for the day's agenda by focusing on catalyzing economic advancement in the MENA region through strategic PPP initiatives. Leaders from KSA, UAE, Oman, Jordan, and Morocco exchanged valuable insights on scaling PPP projects, fostering South-South cooperation, and attracting foreign direct investment (FDI). Attendees gained key takeaways on structuring innovative, scalable solutions and enhancing cross-border partnerships.

Highlights included a keynote on Dubai Municipality’s PPP projects and panel discussions on social infrastructure PPPs in the GCC, as well as a healthcare impact session that explored lessons from the Asia-Pacific region to maximize the value of healthcare PPPs in MENA.

This high-profile gathering attracted policymakers, investors, business leaders, and other influential stakeholders dedicated to advancing PPP initiatives across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The forum aims to showcase and announce groundbreaking projects from these key regions.



The event is supported by Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP), NCP Saudi Arabia and various local and international firms specializing in finance, legal, and consultancy services. The support of such prominent organizations is instrumental in driving the success of the forum and advancing the future of PPPs across the MENA region.





