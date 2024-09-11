

Inside information: Orion upgrades full-year outlook for 2024

Orion Corporation upgrades the full-year outlook for 2024 both for the part regarding and operating profit. Orion's product sales and royalty income has continued to grow faster than expected during the second half of 2024 and this good development is anticipated to continue during the remainder of the year. Due to these reasons, Orion upgrades the full-year outlook for 2024.

The outlook for 2024 includes one Nubeqa® sales-related milestone payment of EUR 70 million which is included in both the net sales outlook and the operating profit outlook. Orion expects to record this milestone payment in Q3 2024.

New full-year outlook, provided on 11 September 2024

Net sales are estimated to be EUR 1,470 million to EUR 1,510 million.

Operating profit is estimated to be EUR 370 million to EUR 400 million.

Previous full-year outlook, provided on 1 July 2024

Net sales are estimated to be EUR 1,440 million to EUR 1,480 million.

Operating profit is estimated to be EUR 350 million to EUR 380 million.

Orion Corporation