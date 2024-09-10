Sappi To Showcase Its Many Exceptional High-Quality Products At This Year's Labelexpo Americas

September 10, 2024 /3BL/ - As a global leader in comprehensive solutions, Sappi delivers renewable, premium-quality products that converters, printers, brand owners as well as label and packaging designers worldwide have come to rely on. This makes Sappi a must-see at this year's Labelexpo Americas, the largest dedicated label and package printing event in the country. Demonstrating its commitment to the market, Sappi will showcase its extensive portfolio of innovative face stock label papers, wet glue label papers, CCK papers and glassine papers, among many other exciting offerings.

Sol BCK: a release liner with a greatly improved carbon footprint

Visitors to Sappi's stand will have an opportunity to experience Sol BCK – a release liner for visual communication and industrial applications as well as for adhesive tape products. Developed specifically for the American market, the release liner delivers a greatly improved carbon footprint by eliminating plastic coating, improved recyclability by saving plastic material as well as significant cost savings – compared to commonly used PCK-based (Polyethylene Coated Kraft) release liners. Sol BCK offers real advantages over PCK by reducing the CO2 footprint by more than 50 per cent as well as significantly better recyclability by avoiding the use of plastic PE.

Many other solutions will also be on display at the trade fair, such as Sappi's Glassine and CCK silicone base papers which offer exceptional siliconization properties as well as easy and efficient processing. They are used as release liners for applications such as self-adhesive labels, visual communication applications, adhesive tapes and office supplies.

Outstanding label papers for self-adhesive applications

Also on show in Chicago are Sappi's outstanding label papers including its Parade Face Semi Gloss for self-adhesive labels, formerly known as Parade Label SG. The face stock paper boasts first-class printing and finishing properties. The one-side coated, semi-gloss paper for self-adhesive label applications excels with its outstanding printability, opacity and stiffness, as well as its excellent further processing capabilities. Produced at Sappi's Gratkorn mill, it is ideally suited for applications such as prime product labelling, general packaging, transport packaging, disposable bottles and containers.

Sappi is proud to introduce LusterCote® SG, a premium face stock for high-end pressure sensitive label applications. This new product builds on the success of LusterCote, offering enhanced brightness and a smooth semi-gloss finish for consistent and reliable performance through demanding converting processes. Manufactured at our state-of-the-art facility in Skowhegan, Maine, LusterCote® SG promises exceptional quality and durability.

Investment in wet-glue wet-strength label papers at Gratkorn

To further strengthen its label paper business, Sappi announced a significant long-term double-digit million investment project at its Gratkorn site, Austria, at the end of last year. The project, which is scheduled for completion in October 2024, focused on adapting production capacities for label papers to the increasing needs of the beverage industry – as well as capacities to produce high-quality wet-strength, alkali-resistant label paper in the future.

Paper grades such as Parade Label Pro, developed for high-quality non-wet-strength labels in the food, beverage and consumer goods industries, are greatly benefiting from integrated pulp production as well as state-of-the-art production and converting equipment, such as a new embossing calender. Sappi's successful Parade Label Pro is the ideal choice to achieve high-impact product differentiation in retail environments. The glossy, one-side double-coated non-wet strength wet-glue label paper features an exceptionally smooth surface as well as a high degree of whiteness, while ensuring excellent printing and finishing results.

Its sister product, Parade Label WS – a double-coated, wet-strength and alkali-resistant label paper – also benefits from the Gratkorn investment. It features a functional coating on its reverse side and its outstanding surface enables users to achieve impressive printing and finishing results. Also available in embossed and non-embossed versions, it can be converted using all standard printing processes and is suitable for creating high-quality labels, e.g. for returnable bottles in the beverage sector.

A reliable partner in production, availability, supply and support

Sappi has established high-performance production capabilities and seamless supply chains to guarantee 100% availability and quick delivery of its label papers. With production sites strategically located in Somerset (USA), Alfeld (Germany), Carmignano (Italy), and a significant investment in Gratkorn (Austria), Sappi is ideally positioned to ensure consistent, reliable supply of premium label papers. The company's state-of-the-art production facilities allow for flexible production cycles, ensuring rapid availability. Innovative back-up solutions, coupled with well-established logistics networks refined over decades, support fast deliveries. All this while advanced support technologies further enable Sappi to effectively meet the diverse needs of its customers.

Visitors to Labelexpo Americas (Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Chicago) are invited to explore and experience many different samples and mock-ups of Sappi's products and to find out about selected references from around the world.