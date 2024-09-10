Bowlus' Entire RV Lineup Is Harvest Hosts 'Adventure Ready'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bowlus joins the Harvest Hosts Adventure Ready Program, confirming that all RVs in their lineup meet the requirements of Harvest Hosts.

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Harvest Hosts , the unique RV camping Membership offering RVers access to one-of-a-kind overnight camping experiences, is excited to announce that Bowlus has joined the Harvest Hosts Adventure Ready program. As part of this partnership, all Bowlus RVs have been officially certified as "Adventure Ready."The Harvest Hosts Adventure Ready program identifies RVs that are fully equipped to meet the needs of modern RVers seeking off-grid adventures. To qualify as Adventure Ready, an RV must be fully self-contained, with an interior toilet and built-in black and grey water tanks. This certification means that all Bowlus RVs, known for their luxurious design and innovative technology, are ready to park overnight at any of Harvest Hosts' 9,000+ unique locations across North America, from wineries and farms to museums and other small businesses.“At Harvest Hosts, our goal is to provide RVers with unparalleled access to unique and memorable experiences,” said Bill Zhang, CMO at Harvest Hosts.“We are thrilled to welcome Bowlus to the Adventure Ready program. Bowlus RVs embody the spirit of adventure, and their commitment to luxury and sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission to connect RVers with exceptional stays.”Bowlus, recognized for its iconic, aerodynamic design and cutting-edge features, joins the ranks of RV manufacturers dedicated to making the most of the RV lifestyle. Each Bowlus model is built with the utmost attention to detail, offering off-grid capabilities such as solar panels and advanced lithium-ion battery systems. This ensures that travelers can enjoy the freedom of boondocking while still indulging in the comforts of a luxury RV."Joining the Harvest Hosts Adventure Ready program was a natural step for Bowlus," said Geneva Long, CEO of Bowlus. "Our customers value the ability to explore without limits, and by certifying our entire lineup as Adventure Ready, we're providing them with even more opportunities to experience the beauty and diversity of North America while supporting local businesses."Harvest Hosts continues to expand the Adventure Ready program, with plans to collaborate with other leading RV manufacturers. This initiative is part of Harvest Hosts' broader effort to inspire RVers to explore new places, create lasting memories, and contribute to the local communities they visit.For more information on the Harvest Hosts Adventure Ready program, please visit the Harvest Hosts website.About Harvest HostsHarvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 9,000 locations all over North America – including more than 5,000 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,500 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. To learn more, visit HarvestHosts .About BowlusBowlus is the world's most advanced travel trailer, combining luxury with cutting-edge technology. Founded in the 1930s and revived in the 21st century, Bowlus is known for its iconic design, unmatched craftsmanship, and commitment to sustainability. Each Bowlus RV is designed for those who seek the freedom of the open road without compromising on comfort or style. Head to Bowlus's website to learn more.Contact:

