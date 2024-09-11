King, In Call, Congratulates Algerian President On Re-Election

Amman, September 11 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II, in a phone call on Wednesday, congratulated Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his re-election.His Majesty stressed the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and keenness to expand them further.The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining coordination and consultation on issues of mutual concern, in service of Arab causes.

