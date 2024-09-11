Saab And Fusion Q Technology Forge Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saab signed a landmark partnership agreement with Qatari-owned company Fusion Q during the recent official visit of the Amir, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to Sweden.

The agreement, which was signed on the sidelines of the official visit and in the presence of HE the of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani and Sweden's Minister for International Development Co-operation and Foreign, Trade Johan Forssell, grants Fusion Q the rights to and sell Saab's advanced air traffic management solutions, including digital towers and virtual control towers within Qatar.

This partnership strengthens the strong commercial ties between Qatar and Sweden, contributes to the transfer of knowledge and technology to Qatari companies operating in the field of aviation technology, and highlights the role of Fusion Q Technology in contributing to the development of aviation infrastructure in Qatar through Saab's innovative solutions, thereby enhancing local expertise in the aviation sector.

“With this agreement, Fusion Q Technology will be poised to support the aviation authorities in their drive for continuous modernisation of technology, reinforcing Qatar's commitment to innovation, safety, and operational efficiency in the aviation industry,” said Captain Hassan al-Mousawi, CEO, Fusion Q Technology.

“Our collaboration with Saab is a testament to our dedication to integrating cutting-edge technology into Qatar's aviation infrastructure, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of industry advancements.”

Per Ahl, CEO, Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions, said,“We are excited to partner with Fusion Q Technology, a company that shares our vision for innovation and excellence in air traffic management. This partnership will not only strengthen our presence in Qatar but will also contribute to advancing the capabilities and efficiency of air traffic management within the region.”

