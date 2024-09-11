Saudi Interior Minister Arrives In Doha
Date
9/11/2024 2:04:03 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, arrived Wednesday in Doha, on an official visit.
The Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani welcomed Prince Abdulaziz upon arrival at Doha International Airport's Amiri Terminal, along with his accompanying delegation. Senior Ministry of Interior and Lekhwiya officials were also present.
Also present were the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Doha Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Farhan Al-Saud and HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Riyadh Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.
MENAFN11092024000067011011ID1108663163
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.