Saudi Interior Minister Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, arrived Wednesday in Doha, on an official visit.

The Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani welcomed Prince Abdulaziz upon arrival at Doha International Airport's Amiri Terminal, along with his accompanying delegation. Senior of Interior and Lekhwiya officials were also present.

Also present were the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Doha Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Farhan Al-Saud and HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Riyadh Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.

