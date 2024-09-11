Qatari Firms To Participate In Italy's 'EIMA International 2024'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A delegation of Qatari companies specialising in landscape materials and heavy-duty equipment will be representing Qatar in the International Agricultural and Gardening Machinery (EIMA International 2024), slated from November 6 to 10 in Bologna, Italy.

According to Italian Trade Commissioner Paola Lisi, the participation of Qatari companies during EIMA International 2024 reflects robust Qatar-Italy ties in the field of industry, among others.

“Their trip to Bologna will therefore contribute to enhancing and strengthening commercial and industrial bilateral co-operation between Italy and Qatar,” Lisi told Gulf Times in a statement.

She added:“We truly believe that the participation of the Qatar delegates at the upcoming EIMA International 2024, as part of the business mission organised by ITA Doha – Trade Section of the Embassy of Italy, in co-operation with the organisers of the exhibition, will provide them with an exclusive opportunity to learn about the latest technologies and solutions in agricultural machinery.”

Lisi's statements came on the heels of the recently held international press conference in Italy, where top officials, including Lorenzo Galanti, CEO and Managing Director of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), expounded on the significance of EIMA International 2024, which highlights Italy's strong position in the global agricultural machinery sector.

In his speech, Galanti underscored EIMA's importance as a leading international exhibition and highlighted the ITA's role in promoting the event, which will have a special focus on African operators for this year's edition.

In a video message, Francesco Lollobrigida, the Minister of Agriculture of Italy, emphasised the government's commitment to supporting the agricultural sector, specifically citing technological advancement and environmental sustainability.

The minister highlighted significant investments in the sector and emphasised that the upcoming G7 event in Ortigia, Sicily, will serve as an opportunity to showcase Italian excellence in the field of agriculture and machinery.

Lollobrigida noted that a new competitive bid for the agricultural sector“will be announced soon,” adding that there are also plans to connect buyers with Italian businesses during the G7 event in Ortigia.

Citing challenges and opportunities, the minister also emphasised the need to balance technological advancement with environmental sustainability, maintaining production levels while reducing environmental impact, and promoting 'Made in Italy' products to the global market.

In another video message, ITA President Matteo Zoppas underlined the agency's vital role in Italy's agricultural machinery sector, particularly in promoting Italian agritech to global markets, as well as its responsibility in supporting small and medium businesses in their internationalisation initiatives.

Citing 2023 statistics, Zoppas said 216 businesses were involved in last year's activities with 400 buyers and 40 journalists brought to EIMA. Some €10bn in exports for the sector was recorded in 2023, registering a 10% export growth compared to previous years, he added.

Mariateresa Maschio, the President of FederUnacoma, lauded the role of the ITA in supporting Italian agri-industrial firms to get access to international markets, saying EIMA International 2024 plays a key role in the global agricultural machinery industry. FederUnacoma General Manager Simona Rapastella, on the other hand, highlighted EIMA's international reach and focus on various state-of-the-art technologies.

