Huawei Leads Global Wearable Shipments for Two Straight Quarters, IDC Reports

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Huawei’s dominance in the wearable market is reaching new heights, according to the latest report from the International Data Corporation (IDC). The report highlights a staggering 55.1% year-on-year increase in Huawei’s shipments of on-the-wrist wearables during the first half of 2024, propelling the tech giant to the top spot globally for two consecutive quarters.



This achievement cements Huawei's leadership in the highly competitive wearables market. Last year's WATCH 4 Pro and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4, and the recently released HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3, have solidified Huawei’s appeal as a brand that blends fashion with industry leading features. The company’s strong market performance reflects growing consumer trust in the advanced health and fitness tracking features in its wearable products.



Huawei has scheduled its next product launch event on the 19th of this month in Barcelona, with a focus once again on wearables. We might be seeing the new HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 series, the new edition of the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate, and even the next-generation blood pressure monitoring will be launched in the form of HUAWEI WATCH D 2. Following the recent launch of the HUAWEI TruSense System, we can expect some big upgrades to the health and fitness tracking features in the new wearables.



As Huawei prepares for its next product launch, it is clear that the company is not resting on its laurels. The trajectory suggests a continued focus on integrating even more cutting-edge technology into wearables. It seems that Huawei’s role in shaping the future of wearable tech is far from over.





