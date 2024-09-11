Amir Grants Al Wajbah Decoration To Ambassador Of Poland
Date
9/11/2024 2:04:03 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office on Wednesday morning with Ambassador of the Republic of Poland Janusz Janke, who called on His Highness to greet him on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.
HH the Amir granted Al Wajbah Decoration to the Ambassador of Poland in recognition of his role in contributing to the enhancement of bilateral relations between Qatar and Poland, wishing him success in his future missions, and the relations between the two countries further development and progress.
For his part, the Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir and to the state officials for the cooperation he received that contributed to the success of his work in the country.
MENAFN11092024000067011011ID1108663161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.