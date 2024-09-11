Amir Receives Credentials Of Five New Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received on Wednesday, in his office at the Amiri Diwan, the credentials of five new ambassadors to the State of Qatar.

His Highness received the credentials of Ambassador of the State of Palestine Fayez Majed Abu Al Rab, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru Gonzalo Voto Bernales Gatica, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus Andreas Nicolaides, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile Patricio Diaz Bruton, and Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia Maria Belovas.

HH the Amir welcomed the new ambassadors, wishing them success in their missions, and the relations between the State of Qatar and their countries further development and growth. For their part, the Ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the leaders of their countries and their wishes for continued progress and prosperity to the Qatari people.

Earlier, the Ambassadors were accorded official reception ceremonies upon arrival to the Amir Diwan

