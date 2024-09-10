Autonomous Trucks In The Mining Sector, 2024: Track Deployment, Compare Brands, And Uncover Future Plans

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of Autonomous Trucks in the Global Sector, July 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the development of autonomous haul trucks in the mining industry, tracking additions over time and specifying the exact brands and models used across each mine. Future plans for further additions or introductions of AHS are included as well as details of the benefits achieved from the use of autonomous trucks by miners.

The popularity of autonomous haul trucks is continuing to grow across surface mines, with miners taking advantage of improvements to productivity; reductions in accidents and operating costs; increased machine life and tyre life and lower fuel consumption.

As of July, 2024, the analyst's 'Mining Intelligence Center' was tracking 2,080 autonomous haul trucks operating on surface mines across the globe. This figure includes both those that are autonomous-ready as well as running autonomously.

The largest population of autonomous trucks is in Australia with 927, followed by China, Canada and Chile.

BHP accounts for the largest number of autonomous trucks, followed by Rio Tinto, Yankuang Energy Group and Fortescue.

Caterpillar is the leading OEM, and Komatsu is in second place. Together these two OEMs account for 74% of the known brands tracked by the analyst.

Key Highlights



Key Topics Covered

Executive SummaryGlobal Population of Autonomous Trucks by Mine, Country, Make and ModelCurrent Scenario and Upcoming Plans for Use of Autonomous TrucksAutonomous Trucks Population as % of Total Trucks - by MineAutonomous Truck Population - by Miner & OEM Autonomous Trucks by Payload Size Bands and by RegionKey Autonomous Truck Models for Major OEMsBenefits Achieved or Predicted from Autonomous Trucks - by Miner & OEMKey Developments

