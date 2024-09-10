China Lose To 10-Man Saudi Arabia In World Cup Qualifier

(MENAFN- IANS) Dalian, Sep 10 (IANS) Hassan Kadish scored two headers, including a late winner, as 10-man Saudi Arabia came from behind to beat China 2-1 here on Tuesday in their 2026 Asian qualifier.

In the first round of matches last week, China had suffered a heavy 7-0 away defeat to Japan, while Saudi Arabia had drawn 1-1 at home to Indonesia, reports Xinhua.

In front of 48,628 home fans, China broke the deadlock in the 14th minute, when Jiang Shenglong's header forced an own goal from Ali Lajami, following a precise corner from Fei Nanduo.

Just five minutes later, Mohamed Kanno was given a straight red card for a violent foul on Jiang.

Despite being a player down, Kadish equalised for Saudi Arabia with a header from a corner in the 39th minute.

China captain Wu Lei nearly put his team ahead in first-half stoppage time, but his header hit the crossbar.

In the 54th minute, substitute Wang Shangyuan thought his header had put China ahead, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

With just seconds remaining in regular time, Kadish scored his second header from a corner, silencing the home fans and securing Saudi Arabia's first victory in Group C.

In Tuesday's other action, Australia were held to a goalless draw by Indonesia, with Bahrain's match against Japan set to take place later on Tuesday evening.