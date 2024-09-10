PM Modi Urges Auto Industry To Lead Green Mobility Revolution, Set Global Standards

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 10 (KNN) Prime Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon India's automotive to adopt global best practices while focusing on green and clean mobility solutions.

In a written address to the annual of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Modi emphasized the automotive sector's pivotal role in driving the country's economic growth and shaping its sustainable future.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the significant transformation the industry has undergone over the last decade, noting, "India's automotive sector has witnessed tremendous and unprecedented growth.

This is as much a testament to our nation's expanding economic prowess as it is to the pivotal role played by the automotive industry."

Modi urged the sector to set a global example by integrating environmentally sustainable solutions into its business models.

He remarked, "Working on greener and cleaner mobility is a vital step in this direction. It is important that this climate-conscious and sustainable vision resonates with both domestic and international partners."

The Prime Minister's address also highlighted India's aspiration to become a fully developed nation by 2047, with the automotive sector playing a crucial role in achieving this vision.

"As we shift gears towards our collective goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, I am confident that organisations like SIAM will continue to bring together all stakeholders and become a force multiplier in this mission."

Modi further underlined the importance of future-ready infrastructure, such as expressways and high-speed railways, to ensure equitable growth across all regions.

“The success story of Indian mobility is noteworthy. Our holistic approach ensures that the benefits of growth are shared by all," he added.

The Prime Minister expressed optimism that the discussions at the SIAM convention would serve as a catalyst for innovation, ultimately driving higher economic growth and global competitiveness for India's automotive sector.

(KNN Bureau)