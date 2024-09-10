Indian Space Tech Startup Pixxel Selected For NASA's Earth Observation Program

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 10 (KNN) In a significant development for the Indian space sector, Bengaluru-based startup Pixxel has been chosen by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to participate in its USD 476 million Commercial Smallsat Data program.



This marks the largest supplier deal secured by an Indian company fr0m NASA to date.

Pixxel, specializing in hyperspectral earth-imaging technology, will provide NASA, the U.S. government, and academic partners with advanced earth observation data.



The contract, running through November 2028, is expected to support NASA's earth science research and application activities.

The startup's selection comes in the wake of India opening its space sector to private companies in 2020.



Pixxel's hyperspectral imaging capabilities allow for data capture across hundreds of narrow wavelengths, offering detailed insights into climate change, agriculture, biodiversity, and resource management.

Awais Ahmed, Co-Founder and CEO, Pixxel, stated, "Being selected for this NASA contract is a monumental achievement for Pixxel. It further validates that hyperspectral imaging will be integral to the future of space-based earth observation."

The program includes several other companies fr0m the United States and Canada.



Pixxel plans to launch its Fireflies satellites, which the company claims will be the highest-resolution hyperspectral satellites ever deployed.



These satellites will capture data across 250 spectral bands, offering comprehensive coverage with a 40 km swath width and a 24-hour revisit frequency globally.

Pixxel aims to expand its constellation to 24 satellites, making hyperspectral data more widely available for commercial applications.

This expansion is expected to enhance decision-making capabilities in natural resource management and environmental resilience across industries and governments.

The company's first hyperspectral satellite, Anand, was launched in December 2022.



This NASA contract represents a significant milestone for Pixxel and the broader Indian space technology sector, potentially paving the way for further international collaborations and advancements in earth observation technologies.

(KNN Bureau)