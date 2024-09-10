Jabil To Invest Rs 2,000 Crore In Tamil Nadu Electronics Facility

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Sep 10 (KNN)

Tamil Nadu Chief MK Stalin announced on Tuesday that Jabil, a supplier to Apple Inc., will invest Rs 2,000 crore to set up an facility in Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

This development is expected to create approximately 5,000 jobs and establish a new electronics manufacturing cluster in the region.

The announcement came as part of three key initiatives secured by the state government.



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was reportedly exchanged between Jabil representatives and the Tamil Nadu state delegation in the presence of CM Stalin, who is currently on a 17-day investment-seeking trip to the United States.

With Jabil's entry, Tamil Nadu further solidifies its position as a hub for major Apple suppliers, joining the ranks of Foxconn, Pegatron, Tata Electronics, and Corning.



Jabil, which also supplies to other technology giants such as Cisco and HP, is set to become one of the first significant investors in Trichy's budding electronics sector.

(KNN Bureau)