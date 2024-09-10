India Inc Leverages Legal Expertise To Navigate Post-Pandemic Office Return

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 10 (KNN) India Inc's efforts to bring employees back to the office after the pandemic are proving to be an uphill battle.

With many employees accustomed to remote work, companies are now turning to law firms to craft robust contracts to address the complexities of the post-pandemic workplace, as reported by Mint.

New employment agreements are being drafted with meticulous detail, outlining the specific hours during which remote employees must be available for work, whether or via calls.

Many companies are also reinforcing the office as the primary place of work, restricting the flexibility of remote options by adding stricter confidentiality clauses. These measures reflect a growing concern that remote work could foster disengagement if not managed properly.

In an effort to smooth this transition, some companies are revising their leave policies and offering non-traditional perks such as time off for pet care or wedding preparations. Such benefits aim to make the prospect of returning to the office more appealing.

Anshul Prakash, a partner at the prominent law firm Khaitan & Co, explained that employers are carefully ensuring remote work is not seen as a permanent entitlement.

He emphasised that companies view regular office attendance as a crucial aspect of the post-pandemic work culture. "Attending the office should not be seen as a temporary solution," Prakash stated, warning that the continued push for remote work could lead to issues such as increased absenteeism.

Efforts to bring employees back have produced mixed results. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's leading software services provider, has implemented policies tying salary hikes to office attendance, meaning that those who work remotely receive smaller raises.

LTIMindtree Ltd, another major player in the tech sector, has introduced leave deductions for employees not regularly present at the office.

Alongside return-to-office efforts, companies are increasingly worried about the financial implications of employees working beyond standard hours, which could trigger overtime pay obligations.

Deepti Thakkar, head of employment and HR law at Nishith Desai Associates, highlighted that many firms are addressing excessive working hours in their contracts. Managers are now tasked with closely monitoring work hours to ensure compliance with regulations.

In this complex landscape, companies are seeking a balanced approach to work arrangements while addressing the legal challenges of a hybrid workforce.

(KNN Bureau)