Global Ed-Tech Giant SMART Technologies Unveils Local Manufacturing Plans In Indian Market Return

New Delhi, Sep 10 (KNN) In a bold move set to transform India's educational landscape, SMART Technologies, a global leader in interactive technology, has announced its re-entry into the Indian market.

The company is introducing its latest range of interactive displays, including the SMART Board MX Series and SMART Board GX Series, specifically designed for educational institutions.

With over three decades of global expertise in interactive technology, SMART Technologies is positioning itself as a key player in India's evolving education sector.

The company's strategy involves leveraging local distribution partners, establishing Indian manufacturing capabilities, and offering tailored local education content.

Jeff Lowe, Executive Vice President of SMART Technologies, emphasized the company's commitment, stating, "As pioneers and leaders in the interactive touch technology space, our promise is to help teachers, students, and education leaders create connections that matter. We are here to stay."

In a significant step towards localisation, SMART Technologies is setting up a manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The company has partnered with one of India's largest Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) firms to produce Interactive Flat Panels that meet its rigorous quality standards.

The educational technology giant is not just focusing on hardware. SMART Technologies' interactive displays come equipped with software designed to enhance the learning experience.

These tools aim to simplify teachers' tasks while increasing student engagement, potentially revolutionising classroom dynamics across India.

In a move to recognize and promote innovation in educational technology, SMART Technologies has also announced three inaugural SMART Exemplary Schools in India.

This prestigious designation, previously limited to international institutions, will now include GEI's Subhedar Wada Medium School in Mumbai, Surana High Tech International School in Chennai, and Sense Kaleidoscopes in Bengaluru.

These schools join over 35 global institutions in demonstrating innovative leadership in educational technology use.

As India continues to prioritise digital learning and educational reform, SMART Technologies' re-entry could mark a significant milestone in the country's journey towards technologically enhanced education.

The company's blend of global experience and local focus positions it uniquely in India's competitive ed-tech market.

With its commitment to local manufacturing, tailored content, and recognition of innovative schools, SMART Technologies appears poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Indian education.

As the situation develops, educators and industry watchers alike will be keenly observing the impact of this re-entry on India's educational landscape.

(KNN Bureau)