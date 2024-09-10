Egypt's Abdelatty, EU's Johansson Discuss Deeper Cooperation On Migration

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt and the European Union have pledged to deepen their cooperation on migration, focusing on tackling irregular migration, promoting pathways, and supporting the human rights of migrants and refugees.

The agreement came during a meeting between Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty and EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson in Cairo on Sept. 9.

Both sides highlighted the success of their long-standing partnership on migration, which has been further strengthened by the signing of a Joint Declaration on the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership in March. Migration and mobility are among the six pillars of the partnership.

Abdelatty and Johansson emphasised the importance of a holistic approach to migration, aligning with the principles outlined in the Joint Declaration. This includes linking migration to development and addressing the root causes of irregular migration.

Johansson commended Egypt's efforts to prevent irregular migration and control its borders, specifically noting the country's success in halting the departure of vessels carrying irregular migrants from Egypt through the Mediterranean Sea since September 2016. She also acknowledged Egypt's efforts in managing migration and combatting criminal networks involved in human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister stressed the need to facilitate pathways for regular migration and increase awareness of the dangers of irregular migration. He also advocated for enhanced cooperation in areas like education, vocational and technical training, and job creation to improve skills and employability, ultimately facilitating mobility to the EU, including through the EU's Talent Partnership initiative.

Both sides agreed to continue supporting Egypt's national strategies to combat human trafficking and prevent illegal emigration.

Egypt's role as a host to a large number of migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers was also highlighted. Johansson expressed appreciation for Egypt's hosting of over nine million migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers from different nationalities, while acknowledging the associated challenges. She assured continued EU support to Egypt's efforts in providing services to refugees, asylum seekers, and migrants, as well as strengthening the resilience of host communities. The EU will also explore resettlement opportunities and safe, legal pathways to the EU for refugees hosted in Egypt, aligning with the principle of burden and responsibility sharing.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the human rights of migrants and refugees in line with international law, including international human rights law.

The meeting also addressed potential collaboration between Egyptian national authorities and EU Home Affairs agencies such as the EU Agency for Asylum, European Border and Coast Guard Agency, European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training, and the EU Drugs Agency.

Discussions also focused on facilitating the dignified and sustainable return, readmission, and reintegration of Egyptian citizens irregularly staying in the EU. The two sides agreed to continue coordination and exchange best practices for the implementation of bilateral agreements concerning return, readmission, and reintegration.

Egyptian embassies and consulates abroad will continue to facilitate the return of Egyptian citizens irregularly staying in the EU, verifying their identity, issuing travel documents when necessary, and following relevant national procedures, with support from the EU's“The Fund for Combating Illegal Migration and the Protection of Migrants and Witnesses”.



