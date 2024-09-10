XING Mobility Unveils World's First Volume Production Facility For Immersion Cooling Battery Systems: The XING Paradigm Factory

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XING Mobility, a world leader in immersion cooling battery systems, has officially opened

the XING Paradigm Factory, the world's first volume production facility dedicated to this revolutionary technology. This

milestone underscores XING's pioneering role in developing immersion cooling battery systems since 2015, with numerous global patents to its name.

XING Mobility announced two groundbreaking products: the XES 200, a 200kWh immersion-cooled energy storage system designed for AI data centers, and the world's first immersion-cooled CTC (cell-to-chassis) battery system, engineered for the next-gen electric vehicles.

Royce YC Hong, Founder and CEO of XING Mobility introducing the various applications of XING Mobility's immersion cooling system, ranging from automotive batteries to battery systems for large-scale energy storage and AI data center.

The immersion cooling technology, which XING has perfected over nearly a decade, offers superior cooling capabilities,

unprecedented fire safety, and the ability to operate in extreme climates. These advantages enable ultra-fast charging and significantly extend the lifecycle of batteries, making them ideal for a wide range of applications, including passenger and

commercial vehicles, agricultural and industrial machinery, energy storage systems, and the world's first immersion-cooled

ESS for wind farms.

The Paradigm Factory serves as a prototype for XING's global expansion strategy, with plans to replicate similar facilities

around the world. This approach aims to accelerate the adoption of immersion cooling technology on a global scale, advancing the electrification of multiple industries.

In addition to the launch of the Paradigm Factory, XING Mobility is introducing two groundbreaking products at the event:

the XES 200, a 200kWh immersion-cooled energy storage system designed for AI data centers, and the world's first

immersion-cooled CTC (cell-to-chassis) battery system, engineered for the next generation of electric vehicles.

XING Mobility has also strengthened its position in the global market through strategic partnerships. In 2023, the company

received investment from Kubota Corporation, the world's leading maker of agricultural machinery and tractors, and is now

partnering with them in their efforts toward achieving zero emissions. Furthermore, XING Mobility is a global strategic partner of Castrol, a BP company, utilizing their e-fluid products, which are essential in the immersion cooling system.

Royce YC Hong, Founder and CEO of XING Mobility, reflected on the company's journey, stating, "When we set out to build

an electric racing car, we quickly realized that existing battery solutions couldn't meet our ambitious goals. This challenge led us to develop our own immersion cooling technology. A decade later, I am proud to see how far we've come. Our

technology has not only proven its worth but has been successfully adapted across automotive, agricultural, industrial machinery, and energy storage systems worldwide. The inauguration of the Paradigm Factory marks a significant milestone

in our mission to create a safer, cooler world, and I couldn't be more excited about what lies ahead."

These innovations and partnerships highlight XING Mobility's commitment to leading the industry in safe, efficient, and sustainable battery technology. The company continues to work closely with global partners to expand the application of immersion cooling technology, driving the evolution of electric vehicles and energy storage systems worldwide.

**About XING Mobility**

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Taipei, XING Mobility is a global pioneer in immersion cooling battery technology.

The company's patented IMMERSIOTM

system is renowned for its rapid charging, high safety, and superior performance in

extreme conditions. XING Mobility's technology is widely used in industrial and commercial vehicles, energy storage

systems, and other applications, reflecting its commitment to creating a more sustainable and energy-efficient future.

