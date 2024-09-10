Canon Introduces Two Megatank All-In-One Home Printers And A Six Ink Photo Focus Printer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designed with productivity, user experience, and cost efficiency needs in mind, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of the PIXMA product line with two new PIXMA MegaTank G-Series inkjet home printers, the PIXMA G3290 and PIXMA G4280, and one home photo printer, the PIXMA TS8820.

The PIXMA G3290 and G4280 printers are both 3-in-1 (Print/Copy/Scan) MegaTank models with duplex printing and 2.7” touch LCD displays. The PIXMA G4280 also includes an automatic document feeder (ADF) for enhanced productivity. Users who can benefit from the new PIXMA MegaTank printers include everyone from parents who need to print a large number of documents at home for their children's homework and school projects to busy households supporting multiple, frequent print needs like professional, school-oriented and personal affairs. College students who need access to print assignments, photos, and more and who want to save money on purchasing ink cartridges also stand to benefit.

The Canon MegaTank models utilize a high-volume continuous ink supply system which can help reduce ink costs by utilizing high-volume ink bottles. The new PIXMA MegaTank printer models G3290 and G4280 also offer fast scan speeds, and fast first page out times. Other key features of the new PIXMA MegaTank models include:



MegaTank Means MegaSavings



Ink savings of over $1,000 with the included ink bottle set.1



Ink bottles have a“keyed nozzle” design to only fit and fill the correct color ink tank. They can produce approximately 7,700 sheets in color and approximately 6,000 sheets in black ink.2



Fast Print Times

The inkjet printers boast a print speed of approximately 11 images per minute (IPM) in black, and approximately 6 IPM in color.3

Increased Productivity for Low Price A 35-page capacity ADF, unique at this price point and supports fast high volume copying and scanning (PIXMA G4280 only).

Environmentally Friendly and EPEAT Silver4



Ink bottles for less waste and less to throw away. Pulp molded packaging materials used.

The new PIXMA TS8820 printer offers a fast and easy way for users to print memories in high quality at home, it's perfect for photography enthusiasts and for families alike. It's a high-speed home photo printer equipped with dye ink for vivid color prints of photos and pigment black ink for clear and sharp black text for documents. Print beautiful borderless photos (up to 8.5”x11”) 5 quickly and easily, Smart UI, 4.3 LCD Touch Screen, and the Canon PRINT app. 6



User-friendly Interface



Large 4.3” LCD Touch Panel with customizable Switch UI. Easy Smartphone Printing from a Compatible Device or the Cloud7



High Quality Photo and Document Printing



6-color Dye & Pigment Hybrid ink system. Canon PRINT App provides users with easy mobile print and scan applications.

Pricing and Availability

The PIXMA G3290 and PIXMA G4280 are available for purchase through the Canon Online Store and select retailers for an estimated retail price of $249.99 and $279.99, respectively*. The PIXMA TS8820 is available for purchase through the Canon Online Store and select retailers for an estimated retail price of $299.99*. For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit .

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2023 has ranked in the Top Five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years.* Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

Editorial Contact :

Logan Crawford

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

516-310-2001

...

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1Page yield of included ink bottles used for initial setup is lower than the replacement ink bottles, as a certain amount of ink is consumed to fill into the print head during setup (charging the print head initially). Page yield is the estimated value based on Canon individual test method using the ISO/IEC 24712 chart and continuous printing simulation with the replacement ink bottles after initial setup. Page yield of color inks is an average yield of cyan, magenta and yellow inks combined. Page yield varies significantly depending on content printed, ink levels maintained in all four reservoirs, and other factors. Up to 6,000 (black)/7,700 (color) printed page yields are approximate using `default printing mode', up to 8,300 (black)/7,700 (color) printed page yields are approximate using economy printing mode' via Windows/Mac OS driver or printer copy setting, based off document pages printed. A full set of MegaTank GI-21 ink bottles (pigment black, cyan, magenta, yellow) is equivalent to 30 each standard capacity Black (PG-260) and Color (CL-261, composed of cyan, magenta and yellow) ink cartridges sold individually based on print yield. Ink value savings based on MSRP (USD) of stated equivalent ink cartridges as of February 2023..

2Page yield of included ink bottles used for initial setup is lower than the replacement ink bottles, as a certain amount of ink is consumed to fill into the print head during setup (charging the print head initially). Page yield is the estimated value based on Canon individual test method using the ISO/IEC 24712 chart and continuous printing simulation with the replacement ink bottles after initial setup. Page yield of color inks is an average yield of cyan, magenta and yellow inks combined. Page yield varies significantly depending on content printed, ink levels maintained in all four reservoirs, and other factors. Up to 6,000 (black)/7,700 (color) printed page yields are approximate using `default printing mode', up to 8,300 (black)/7,700 (color) printed page yields are approximate using economy printing mode' via Windows/Mac OS driver or printer copy setting, based off document pages printed.

3Document print speeds are the averages of ESAT in Office Category Test for the default simplex mode, ISO/IEC 24734. Print speed may vary depending on system configuration, interface, software, document complexity, print mode, page coverage, type of paper used etc. See /ipm for additional details.

4Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool. An environmental assessment system established by GEC (the Green Electronics Council), American NPO, for the purpose of developing and promoting the market for environmentally friendly products.

5Paper types NOT supported for borderless printing are as follows: Envelope, High Resolution Paper, T-Shirt Transfer and Photo Stickers. The maximum borderless printing size is 8.5”x11”.

6Requires an Internet connection and the Canon PRINT app, available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. Compatible with iPad, iPhone 3GS or later, and iPod touch 3rd generation or later devices running iOS 7.0 or later, and Android mobile devices running Android 2.3.3 or later. Your device must be connected to the same working network with wireless 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad capability as your printer. Requires a compatible social media account and is subject to that social media account's Terms of Service. Certain exceptions may apply.

7 Mobile printing requires an Internet connection and the Canon PRINT, available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. Compatible with iPad, iPhone 3GS or later, and iPod touch 3rd generation or later devices running iOS 12.0 or later, and AndroidTM mobile devices running Android 4.4 or later. Your device must be connected to the same working network with wireless 802.11 b/g/n/a/ac capability as your printer. Requires a compatible social media account and is subject to that social media account's Terms of Service. Certain exceptions may apply. AirPrint functionality requires a compatible iPad, iPhone, or iPod Touch device running iOS 7.0 or later, and an AirPrint-enabled printer connected to the same network as your iOS device. A printer connected to the USB port of your Mac, PC, AirPort Base station, or Time Capsule is not supported. Requires AndroidTM mobile device with Android 4.4 operating system or later with the Mopria Print Service pre-loaded with that device and the compatible PIXMA printer on the same wireless network. The Mopria experience is also available on Android 4.4 or later mobile devices with a download of the Mopria Print Service from Google Play.

*Specifications, pricing, and availability subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by dealers and may vary.

