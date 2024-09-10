Winter City Lights Announces 2024 Schedule And New Attractions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) One of the Nation's Most Magical Holiday Lighting Events Returns with Millions of Lights in a Rural Outdoor Setting, Charming Displays, Bonfires, Snow Tubing and More

Winter City Lights, renowned as one of the most magical holiday light displays in the U.S., is set to return on November 23, 2024, and will run through December 31, 2024. This annual holiday tradition features an immersive experience that is a must-see for all ages.

This year's event is bigger and brighter than ever, featuring:

Winter City Lights, renowned as one of the most magical holiday lighting displays in the U.S., features 75 holiday displays-including the new 35-foot tall Golden Ribbon Tree-set along a 1.5-mile walking path within the 18-acre park. Other highlights include a 52-foot fully orchestrated holiday tree, the eight-lane Penguin Plunge snow tube ride and 30 bonfire areas for guests to enjoy tasty food or sip on a festive holiday drink. Winter City Lights, 4501 Olney-Laytonsville Rd., Olney, MD, is open every weekend and select weekdays beginning November 23-Dec. 31, 2024. Visit for tickets and additional information. Photo Credit: Winter City Lights

New Golden Ribbon Tree:

One of only five in the U.S., this 35-foot-tall gold Christmas tree features brilliant ribbons and over 20,000 sparkling lights.



New Kids' Activities : Including unique light-up snowman wands designed to create giant magical bubbles.

Longer Snow Tubing Slides:

The most popular attraction at Winter City Lights is moving to a new centralized location for easier access. The eight-lane Penguin Plunge snow tube ride is longer and more thrilling for 2024.

Expanded 1.5 Mile Walking Trail:

With 15 new holiday vignettes, including the new Golden Ribbon Tree, this magical walk through the woods includes 75 displays set along a wooded trail within the 18-acre park. Other highlights include the breathtaking Weeping Willow Tree, the Glass Prism Tree and a 20-feet-tall illuminated Big Teddy Bear.

Fully Orchestrated Flagship Tree with Lights and Music:

Greeting guests at the entrance, Winter City Lights' jaw-dropping holiday tree towers 52-feet in the air and features 128 strands of lights creating a massive canopy. Every 30-minutes enjoy a light and music show all while magical Winter City snow falls.

Concessions:

Winter City Lights is not just a visual feast, but also offers a wide range of delicious food options. Visitors can warm up with hot chocolate and adult holiday-themed beverages, enjoy made-to-order pizza, BBQ sandwiches, s'mores, Amish pretzels, and the famous Blizzard dessert-featuring a tower of funnel cakes, fried Oreos, Twinkies, Cool Whip, powdered sugar, chocolate sauce, and sprinkles. Bonfire Areas:

More than 30 bonfire areas for guests to enjoy s'mores or sipping on a festive holiday drink from the Polar Pub outdoor bar while watching the lights and music dance across the 52-foot Christmas tree.

"Creating an unforgettable holiday experience is our top priority," said John Dixon. "With guests coming from across the country, we pride ourselves on delivering a truly immersive experience that will be remembered for years to come."

The event is committed to sustainability, featuring high-quality, low-energy lighting and aluminum displays made from recycled materials, ensuring an eco-friendly experience.

Event Details:



Dates : November 23, 2024, to December 31, 2024



Location : 4501 Olney-Laytonsville Rd., Olney, MD (just 15 minutes from the Capital Beltway and 25 minutes from Northern Virginia and Baltimore)

Tickets : $39 for adults, $34 for seniors, $31 for children aged 4-12, free for children 3 and under. Additional charges apply for Penguin Plunge and Lumberjack Axe Throwing. Free parking is available. Visit for tickets and more information

Winter City Lights is produced by Steelhead Events, the same company behind Field of Screams Maryland, voted the #1 Best Haunted Attraction in the U.S. by USA Today in 2022. Proceeds from both events benefit the Olney Boys & Girls Club.

About Steelhead Events

Steelhead Events is a leading production company specializing in immersive and large-scale holiday and seasonal events. With a focus on creating memorable experiences, Steelhead Events has garnered national recognition for its innovative and magical productions.

For further information, images, or to arrange interviews, please contact Kim Durk Rion at [email protected] or 773-844-1458.

