TGIF For Savvy Shoppers: New Study Reveals Best Day For Online Shopping Discounts
9/10/2024 8:31:28 AM
SimplyCodes analyzes 30,000 retailers to uncover coupon release trends
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by
SimplyCodes , the leading social savings and AI-powered promo code platform, has revealed Friday as the best day for consumers to save money while shopping online. By analyzing coupon release patterns in marketing emails from 30,000 merchants, SimplyCodes has uncovered key trends that can help shoppers maximize their savings.
Key findings:
Brands release coupons and deals towards the end of the week to capitalize on weekend
Friday reigns supreme:
Friday emerged as the day with the highest number of new coupon releases, offering shoppers the best opportunity to find fresh deals.
The "Weekend Effect":
Saturday and Sunday showed a significant drop in coupon activity. Sunday consistently had the lowest number of new coupon releases.
Midweek peak:
A noticeable surge in coupon releases occurs midweek, specifically on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Top categories:
Women's Clothing, Skin Care, and Adult Beverage Stores ****were identified as the categories with the most active coupon releases on Fridays.
"In today's digital age, consumers are bombarded with promotional emails, often missing valuable savings hidden within," said Allison Mac, Vice President of Marketing at SimplyCodes. "Our study reveals a clear pattern in coupon releases, with Friday emerging as the prime day for deals. Retailers typically release new offers towards the end of the week to capitalize on the weekend shopping rush. Since many people receive their paychecks on Fridays, stores aim to capture that fresh spending power."
By grasping these trends, shoppers can strategically time their purchases to maximize savings. SimplyCodes recommends that consumers:
Don't be so quick to delete promotional emails received Wednesday through Friday
Consider making planned purchases on Fridays and through the weekend to access more valid coupons
The full study can be found
here .
About SimplyCodes
SimplyCodes is a social savings and promo codes platform that leverages AI and a passionate shopping community. Users share real-time discount codes and deals, enabling everyone to save money on their online purchases. Like the name boldly states, SimplyCodes provides more accurate promo codes than anywhere else, covering
10X more brands through its app and browser extension. To learn more, visit
simplycodes .
