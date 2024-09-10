KCM Trade Co-Hosts University Of Melbourne Board Game Night

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) KCM Trade hosted an exciting university board game night in collaboration with over forty students at the University of Melbourne in Australia recently, featuring the famous education tool, CashFlow, to illustrate the concepts of“passive income” and financial literacy. The event was covered by SBS Radio.

Integration of Board Games with Financial Education

Founded in 1853, the University of Melbourne is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in Australia with widely recognized academic reputation and global influence. Just before the event, Jason Lau, Managing Director of KCM Trade Australia, gave an opening speech, introducing KCM Trade's business and the purpose of holding this event. He hoped students would understand the importance of creating "passive income" through the University Board Game Night and convey the correct financial management knowledge and concepts.



CashFlow is a financial education tool based on a board game, designed by Robert T. Kiyosaki, the Japanese American author of the classic wealth management series,“Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Kiyosaki combined the traditional“Monopoly Game” with the "Rat Race" financial concept to create this educational tool. Players begin with roles like nurse, police officer, teacher, lawyer, and doctor, and gradually explore other investment avenues and income sources beyond salary, such as stocks and real estate. The goal is to break free from the monotonous "rat race" lifestyle and move towards financial freedom. The game's core objective is to enhance players' economic management awareness, emphasize the importance of investment, and teach them the basic principles of monetary management and investment to increase passive income and make money work for them.

Learn Financial and Investment Concepts for Lifetime Benefit

The board game co-organized by KCM Trade provided students with a valuable interactive platform, allowing them to understand financial concepts through hands-on experience. It helped them develop asset management and risk assessment awareness, learn about diversified investments and stop-loss strategies, and promote the formation of long-term healthy investment habits and wealth concepts. Moreover, this experiential learning taught students a more profound and practical understanding of their economics or monetary management courses.

Australia's renowned SBS Radio conducted an interview and covered the financial game event hosted by KCM Trade. Through this event, students recognized the importance of "passive income" and monetary management, understanding that proper wealth management is necessary beyond just saving a basic salary. AU Managing Director Jason Lau endorsed this view: "Learning investment knowledge is very important for university students. By using educational games, students can grasp lifelong financial concepts and basic knowledge more interestingly and effectively. This will help them achieve financial freedom sooner and enjoy life."

KCM Trade has always valued educational work. In addition to various lectures and seminars, we emphasize financial education in higher education institutions. Last year, we also held a "Trading 101 - Basics of Investment" course at the University of Melbourne. KCM Trade will continue to shoulder its social responsibilities, continually inspiring young people to learn correct financial concepts through enjoyable and educational methods.



