As Students Return To The Classroom, Sustainability, Inclusivity And Tech-Savviness Top UK Agenda

76% are concerned about the environment

66% of students want to act for a more sustainable and inclusive society 56% believe their future job will be directly related to technology







London, UK: 10th September 2024 - As the new academic year begins, students are returning to the classroom with a firm focus on shaping their future. Data from leading tutoring provider, GoStudent , suggests that students are acutely aware of their future challenges, and want to put an increased focus on topics such as sustainability, climate education and technology development.

Students strive for change, yet fear school is not keeping up



Findings from the GoStudent Future of Education Report 2024 reveal that 76% of UK students are concerned about the environment, and 66% want to act for a more sustainable and inclusive society. These students are motivated to make a difference in the world, and are savvy enough to predict the role innovation will play: more than half (56%) believe the future job will be directly related to technology.

In 2023, the number one career aspiration for students was to work in healthcare, followed by a job in technology[1] . Having seen the rapid rate of innovation in these spaces, and with the traditional classroom often focused on theory over practical learning, it is perhaps not surprising that 37% of students in the UK do not believe that school is teaching them the skills they need to pursue their dream job.

With 69% of students stating that they want more guidance when it comes to choosing the right direction for the future, there is huge potential to personalise education and nurture the passion and enthusiasm students have expressed - be it through practical experiences, expert guidance, or hands-on learning.



Empowering the next generation



GoStudent has long supported the positive impact of personalised education. Inspired by the ambition of the next generation, the company has made 50 scholarships available to students across Europe, empowering them to achieve their dream career. Successful applicants will receive personalised, 1:1 tutoring tailored to their unique needs and goals.

Felix Ohswald, CEO and Co-founder of GoStudent comments“I truly believe that education is the most valuable tool in a person's arsenal. Students today are passionate, driven and care deeply about the world around them. Through our scholarship programme we want to support them in achieving their ambitions. With the right guidance, every child has the potential to turn their dreams into reality.”

The UK scholarship recipients will be selected by a passionate three-member jury, including Felix Ohswald, CEO and co-founder of GoStudent, alongside Michael McKoy, former schoolteacher and GoStudent's UK Tutor of the Year, and Mya Medina, Regional Head of Customer and Tutor Operations at GoStudent. Together, they will evaluate the applications and select winning students based on three criteria: articulation of the dream, the impact tutoring support will have, and the level of passion conveyed.

Speaking of her participation, Mya Medina, Regional Head of Customer and Tutor Operations at GoStudent, comments:“I am very excited to join our judging panel to help identify students who will thrive from additional educational support. Education is a powerful tool that unlocks doors to a brighter future and opens pathways to success.”

Michael McKoy, Gostudent's UK Tutor of the Year, adds:“I believe the scholarship represents a deeply inspiring opportunity to make a significant difference in the life of a child. By helping them develop learner agency, we can inspire confidence and a curiosity for lifelong learning.”

Students can apply for the GoStudent Scholarship here .

About the GoStudent Scholarship

Students who wish to apply for one of the GoStudent scholarships can do so by visiting the GoStudent website and completing a simple application form by October 7th 2024. The judges will evaluate the applications and select winning students based on three criteria: articulation of the dream, the impact tutoring support will have, and the level of passion conveyed. Winners will receive personalised online tutoring from one of the platform's +23,000 expert tutors. Each scholarship will cover six months of one-to-one tutoring, tailored to the individual needs and goals of the student.

GoStudent Future of Education Report 2024 Methodology

In collaboration with Edelman Data & Intelligence, GoStudent conducted its study among 5,581 parents or guardians, and 5,581 children aged 10 to 16 at the time of the survey in 6 European countries: Austria, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom, between October 20 and November 13, 2023. Around 1,000 parents/legal guardians and 1,000 children were interviewed in each country, ensuring a representative sample by age, gender and region.

About GoStudent

GoStudent is one of the world's leading tutoring providers and education platforms. Founded in Vienna, Austria, in 2016 by Felix Ohswald (CEO) and Gregor Müller (COO), the venture-backed unicorn has raised more than €675m from investors including Prosus, Left Lane Capital and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Believing the future of education is hybrid, GoStudent has expanded its offering with the acquisition of Seneca Learning, Tus Media and offline tutoring business, Studienkreis. Together, these companies aim to unite the best of the online and offline world to unlock every child's potential. Across its portfolio, GoStudent supports more than 10 million families each month. Learn more here:

