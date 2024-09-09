Department Of Palestinian Affairs, UNRWA Discuss Important Role Of Agency In Providing Services To Palestinian Refugees

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA) Rafiq Khirfan on Monday met with Director of Operations Olaf Becker.

During the meeting, Khirfan reiterated Jordan's position, under the leadership of King Abdullah, in supporting UNRWA in all international forums, highlighting the important role of the UN agency in providing services to Palestinian refugees in its areas of operation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Becker expressed appreciation for His Majesty's stance, reiterating the agency's commitment to continuing its work despite the pressures and challenges aimed at distorting its image in the international community.

Becker also said that UNRWA has designated 14 of its schools as polling stations for the upcoming elections - eight in Irbid, five in Baqaa, and one in Al Wehdat - as part of its contribution to supporting the electoral process in Jordan.



He also encouraged UNRWA staff to participate in the election.

The two sides discussed various issues concerning refugee camps and the challenges they face in a bid to find possible solutions.



They also discussed allocating six academic seats by UNRWA to enable students to enrol in the agency's educational institutions, and went over issues related to civil society organisations in camps and the challenges impeding their work.

The discussion touched on the rights of UNRWA workers, particularly their financial entitlements, and the broader political crisis UNRWA is facing, including attempts by the Israeli occupation to undermine the agency politically.

Khirfan and Becker also highlighted the impact of these challenges on UNRWA's financial situation and the services provided to Palestinian refugees.

Director of UNRWA and International Organisations Directorate Heba Maani attended the meeting.



